Why Did Belly and Jeremiah Break up in Season 3 of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'? By Danielle Jennings Published July 17 2025, 4:39 p.m. ET

After a two-year wait that had fans virtually salivating, Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally back for its third, and sadly final, season. The series didn’t waste any time diving right back into the drama with its core trio of characters in the ongoing love triangle, but new couple Belly and Jeremiah shocked fans with a breakup in the second episode of the season, so what exactly happened? Let’s dig in.

When fans last saw Belly and brothers Conrad and Jeremiah, she officially made her choice to be with the youngest Fisher brother, Jeremiah, but Season 3 shows that things are definitely rocky.

Why did Belly and Jeremiah break up in Season 3 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

In the second installment of the two-episode premiere, the cracks in Belly and Jeremiah’s relationship begin to show, and the two have an argument due to Jeremiah’s lack of ambition, demonstrated by his choosing a spring break trip over his studies.

An angry Jeremiah tells Belly that he wanted to end the relationship because he believes that she thinks he doesn’t measure up. Stunned, Belly watches him leave her dorm room and doesn’t hear from him for the entire week he is in Cabo with his fraternity. However, the two resolve things when he returns and all is seemingly well ... at first.

Fast forward to the present, and Belly overhears one of her friend Taylor’s sorority sisters bragging about sleeping with Jeremiah while they were in Cabo. Furious, Belly immediately confronts Jeremiah about the ultimate betrayal, and he admits that he cheated on her. This leads to Belly officially ending their relationship.

Why did Jeremiah cheat on Belly?

While attempting to plead his case and get Belly to forgive him, Jeremiah tells her that he cheated because he thought they were broken up following their argument before he left for spring break. Belly shuts down his explanation and stresses that it was just an argument, not a breakup, and that it doesn’t excuse him from cheating on her just days later. Later in the episode, Jeremiah also reveals that he didn’t just cheat on Belly once, but twice.

Are Belly and Jeremiah together now?

After Steven is in a car accident while arguing about his situationship with Taylor, a distraught Belly is the only family member able to rush to his side. However, Jeremiah shows up and spends the night in the lobby to support her despite them being broken up.

Initially ignoring him, Belly decides to finally speak to him once her brother is in the clear. The two once again discuss his cheating, and Jeremiah gets down on his knees, begs Belly to take him back, and promises to never hurt her again.

