Rumors Abound Over Dating Life of 'Heated Rivalry' Star Connor Storrie — Here's the Truth "You can’t ask questions like that when you’re casting, right? By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 3 2025, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @connorstorrieofficial

It's official: Heated Rivalry landed in the United States to the sound of fan joy. The book-to-series adaptation has been praised as one of the best ever made, and it's in no small part thanks to the series leads: Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.

Article continues below advertisement

A series that follows the enemies-to-lovers story of a pair of hockey rivals, Heated Rivalry brought that steamy romance to BookTok fans with all the heat and all the heart that people were hoping for. But what exactly is the real-life dating scoop when it comes to Connor? Rumors have painted him into boxes with several people, including his co-star. So, is any of it true? Here's what we know about Connor's dating life.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Connor Storrie dating?

Given how much on-screen chemistry Connor and Hudson enjoy, it's natural to wonder if the two are an item off-screen. But as far as we know, they aren't actually in a relationship. And, moreover, it's not even publicly known what their sexualities are. As series creator Jacob Tierney noted in an interview with Xtra Magazine, it wasn't something he could ask about when they cast the leads.

He explained, "You can’t ask questions like that when you’re casting, right? It’s actually against the law. So what you have to gauge is somebody’s enthusiasm and willingness to do the work." And, as far as we can tell, Connor isn't dating anyone.

Article continues below advertisement

Including his heartthrob co-star, Hudson, much to the fans' dismay. Connor's social media seems pretty focused on his career and public image, so there's not a lot of private information out there.

Article continues below advertisement

Fan reaction to 'Heated Rivalry' has been nothing short of glowing.

However, that hasn't stopped fans from losing their minds over Heated Rivalry ever since it landed in the United States on Nov. 20, 2025. Episodes aired weekly, with the final scheduled to run Dec. 26, 2025. And it was almost the show that wasn't, for Americans. Produced by Canada's Crave network, Americans were only given the joy of watching it air in a timely manner due to a deal with HBO Max.

Now it's here, and it's getting some rave reviews. As one TikToker said, "Heated Rivalry is not good. It's great." Across social media, long-time fans have gushed that this is the "best adaptation" from book to television so far.

Article continues below advertisement

On TikTok, video after video clips the show and praises a variety of topics, including the mood of the show, the film style, the chemistry between the leads, and the fact that they stayed true to the spirit of the story, not sensationalizing or changing it to appeal to a broader audience.