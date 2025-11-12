The Inspiration Behind 'Delhi Crime' Season 3 Is Disturbing The Netflix international smash hit returns with a new narrative directed by Tanuj Chopra. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 12 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Few streaming platforms are producing as many international television series as Netflix. The entertainment giant produced a third season of Delhi Crime, the procedural drama that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with its gruesome cases and how authorities solved them.

What is the inspiration behind Delhi Crime Season 3? Here's what we know about the real-life tragedy that motivated filmmakers to portray this narrative on the screen. Just like with its previous two seasons, Delhi Crime is ready to disgust and surprise viewers with its crude tone.

Source: Netflix

What is the inspiration behind 'Delhi Crime' Season 3?

Ahead of the release of the third season of Delhi Crime, The Hollywood Reporter India sat down for an interview with Tanuj Chopra. The filmmaker behind the third installment of the procedural drama is aware that the content of the series can be disturbing. The inspiration behind the third season of Delhi Crime is a human trafficking case that took place in 2012. The tragedy is known worldwide as the Baby Falak case.

The truth of the Baby Falak is not for the faint of heart. The Hindustan Times states that a baby of 2 years of age was admitted to a Trauma Center affiliated to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences. The person who brought the child along was a teenager claiming to be their mother. The injuries included in the report are haunting. The baby was admitted into the hospital with a fractured skull and human bite marks over her body. The nature of the case was strange from the start.

Ten arrests were made in the Baby Falak case. The teenager who tried to help the child was actually a victim of Mohammad Dilshad, per The Times of India. The criminal is remembered for the violent trafficking case. The baby was eventually returned to their mother, who was looking for a new life at the Social Welfare Department's Nirmal Chaya Complex in New Delhi.

A crime that crosses every border, a criminal that crosses every line. Madam Sir and team take on Badi Didi 🚨

A crime that crosses every border, a criminal that crosses every line. Madam Sir and team take on Badi Didi 🚨

Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix.

'Delhi Crime' welcomes Huma Qureshi to the action.

The team behind the first two installments of Delhi Crime is looking to deliver an even bigger story with the third season. Shefali Shah returns as the unique DIG Vartika Chaturvedi. The protagonist of the series will have new challenges to overcome in her comeback to television. The main antagonist of the new season, Badi Didi, is portrayed by Huma Qureshi. The character will be featured as the leader of a dangerous human trafficking ring.