What Is the Net Worth of Blake Davis From 'Selling Sunset'? Inside His Financial Background

There were many explosive moments on Season 9 of Selling Sunset, and one of them involved newcomer Blake Davis, cast member Emma Hernan’s boyfriend, who didn’t exactly make the best impression. The drama between Blake, Emma, and Chrishell reached a fever pitch during the season — and well after.

He only made sporadic appearances on the show, and Emma has provided a few scarce details about him, like him being a real estate heir and coming from a wealthy family. So, let’s find out how much his net worth is.

What is Blake Davis’s net worth?

According to The Cinemaholic, Blake is extremely wealthy, to the tune of a $5 billion net worth, which is due to his family’s wealth and also his real estate endeavors courtesy of his company, Blake Davis Properties. Emma previously shared that real estate is how she and Blake initially met, as she was his realtor and showed him properties in Florida. "Blake was a client of mine, and we dated for a little bit. I keep coming back to him," she said on Selling Sunset. "We have a good time together. Seeing him with my family is what makes me really like him."

Blake comes from a very successful real estate family.

Blake has been a licensed real estate agent under his family’s company, Davis Development, since 2015. The company is listed as a “multi-family housing developer and management company that develops and manages luxury apartment communities,” per its website.

Emma also revealed on the show that Blake’s father was one of the inventors of microwave popcorn, but the bulk of his money is from real estate.

Blake and Emma appear to be back together after a rocky season on ‘Selling Sunset.’

Although she didn’t seem as confident about the status of her relationship with Blake during the reunion, which was filmed in August, Emma recently spoke exclusively with Netflix about the on/off couple’s current status. “Yes, we are back together,” she confirmed. “If I really cared about … making myself look good, I would’ve stayed broken up with him or would’ve said, ‘Nope, we’re not together.’ But ultimately, with relationships there’s back and forth — and I think that that’s OK to show.”

“I had a realization at the reunion that I was [thinking too much] about what other people think,” Emma said of the clarity the reunion gave her about Blake. “If I want to go spend time with this person, why am I so concerned about what everyone else is going to say?”

“After the reunion, I went to go see him, and we’ve been traveling and been together ever since,” Emma continued. “I just started posting him on social, but I’m still protective, because [he] didn’t sign up for this or the judgment.”

