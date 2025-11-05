Are ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan Still Friends? At the end of the season, things seemed cordial but iffy between the two when Emma said that she ended her relationship. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 5 2025, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The ninth season of Netflix’s hit reality series Selling Sunset may be over, but the fallout from the season’s events continues in real time. One of the major storylines of the season involved Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause, who faced the first true obstacle in their friendship due to Emma’s boyfriend, Blake Davis, whom Chrishell made it clear that she didn’t like.

At the end of the season, things seemed cordial but iffy between the two, after Emma said that she ended her relationship, leading many to wonder if the two agents at the Oppenheim Group are still friends. Find out their current status.

Source: Netflix

Are Chrishell and Emma still friends?

After the season finale of Selling Sunset was released, Chrishell gave an in-depth interview with Variety and provided an update on where she stands with the cast, and her friendship with Emma appears to be a thing of the past. “We were best friends — me, her and Chelsea, who she also doesn’t speak to anymore. It’s a sad situation,” Chrishell told the outlet about where things stand currently with Emma.

Source: Netflix

When asked directly if she was still interested in a friendship with Emma or if she hoped to repair things, Chrishell was direct in her response. “Never. I don’t want to be friends with her anymore,” she said. “She’s made it very clear what her morals are, and we do not align.”

Chrishell said that initially she believed that Blake was the sole cause of the issues due to his behavior and beliefs, but she said she came to realize that he and Emma were aligned. “The whole situation makes me sad,” Chrishell said. “At first, I put all of it on him. She was kind of innocent in it. Over time, I had to understand that they are aligned, and that is her choice. But it’s not something that I want in my life.”

Emma also recently shared her side of the story regarding their friendship, which is now officially in the past.

Speaking exclusively with Us Weekly, Emma shared that if she had her way, she would have both Blake and Chrishell in her life, but that won’t be the case. “I feel like I wanted both relationships to work,” she said. “I still wanted Chrishell to be my best friend, and I did want to revisit the relationship with Blake. I thought that I could make both work — and I couldn’t. For whatever reason, I did not want the friendship to end.”

Source: Netflix