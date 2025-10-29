‘Selling Sunset’ Season 9 Showed Why a Longtime Oppenheim Group Employee Was Fired The ex-employee seemingly responded to being let go soon after their firing aired on Season 9 of 'Selling Sunset.' By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Oct. 29 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The crew at the Oppenheim Group on Selling Sunset is typically a close-knit group. So when one of them isn't around the luxurious real estate office, someone is sure to notice.

During Season 9 of Selling Sunset, someone within the show's employees. One longtime team member made their exit following a chaotic fallout with a co-worker. So, who got fired from Selling Sunset? Here's what to know.

Source: Netflix

Who was fired from 'Selling Sunset'?

While neither Netflix nor Selling Sunset's team has confirmed who was fired from the show, all signs have pointed to Nicole Young. Nicole was fired from The Oppenheim Group in 2024, and the fallout that led to her being dismissed from the organization was discussed during Selling Sunset's ninth season. During the season, Nicole was let go from the company after she and Chrishell Stause got into what turned out to be their final blowup.

The drama ensued in November 2024 while Nicole and Chrishell attended their co-star Amanza Smith’s “Galsgiving” dinner. The event ended badly when Nicole snapped at Chrishell and made a "disheartening" comment about Chrishell's late parents after she implied that her co-star uses drugs. "Honey, you're confusing me with your parents, okay?" Nicole said. "You seem to be obsessed with drugs." For Chrishell, Nicole's comments were the final straw, as she declared that their friendship was over.

Source: Netflix

"The way she brought up that my parents had done drugs before, made it sound like they died from drugs," Chrishell said. "First of all, yes, my parents have done drugs. They grew up in the f---ing seventies, OK?" Oppenheim Group's CEOs Jason and Brett Oppenheim, agreed that she went too far. In Episode 3 of the season, the brothers made the "tough" decision to let Nicole go and called her out on her disappointing behavior.

“Let me start this off just by saying, the reason we asked you in early is because there’s obviously been an escalation of issues between you, Chrishell, and other ladies that’s come to our attention,” Jason explained, adding he was "disheartened and offended." "When it started, we felt like we could fix it, you know. But it feels more and more like we’re jamming a square peg into a round hole. It’s just not working, and if anything, it’s creating more friction and getting worse.”

Nicole Young seemingly addressed her 'Selling Sunset' firing on Instagram.

While it's safe to say Nicole's days as an Oppenheim Group realtor are over, her time on the actual Selling Sunset show hangs in the balance. As of this writing, she still has the show listed in her bio, though her position with the real estate group has been removed. It's possible we'll see some of Nicole's journey in future episodes, but since the show is centered on the Oppenheim Group employees, she might not be able to show more of her life outside real estate.

Whether she's on the show or not, Nicole has moved on in some ways. Her Instagram bio shows that she launched her own real estate company. And in October 2025, shortly after the Selling Sunset season aired, she posted what seemed to be a clapback at her former co-workers.

