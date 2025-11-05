Here What We Know About 'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi's Lawsuit “I’m going to slam her head against the wall.” By Niko Mann Published Nov. 5 2025, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the reality TV show Selling Sunset are wondering about the lawsuit filed against one of the show's stars, Bre Tiesi. The realtor is being sued by several former employees who claim that Bre created a hostile work environment.

According to People, the lawsuit was filed in April of 2025, and it contends that the reality TV star mistreated her former nanny, former social media manager, and former personal assistant and stylist. The lawsuit is seeking $3 million in damages for each ex-employee.

Why are Bre's former employees suing the 'Selling Sunset' star?

Bre — who shares a child with professional baby-maker Nick Cannon — is being sued by her former nanny, Lucy Poole, her former social media manager, Amanda Bustard, and her ex-stylist and personal assistant, Kenneth Gomez. The three claim that Bre "harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against" them on the basis of their "sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation."

The three claim that the harassment caused them to suffer "severe emotional distress, loss of earnings, and loss of employment benefits" after leaving their jobs with the reality TV star. The lawsuit also claims that Lucy suffers from a "mental disability," and that Bre would call her names such as "short bus riding b---h" and "ADHD idiot." She also claims that Bre treated her in a "vulgar and violent" manner when chores weren't "performed to her satisfaction.”

Much as I try to like her I absolutely can’t stand Bre. She has such dark mean girl energy that doesn’t make sense. Why are you mad that someone you hate isn’t coming to your event?! She’s not even a fun or interesting villain. Just horrendous vibes #SellingSunset — Tan 💖✨ (@tanitweets_) November 1, 2025

Kenneth is a member of the LGBTQ community and claims that Bre ”would repeatedly make derogatory and demeaning comments about members of the LGBTQ community" and "violated various California Labor Code sections regarding hours, conditions, and payment of wages."

Amanda claims that she was "subjected to inappropriate and violent behavior" by Bre. She also claimed that she witnessed Bre threaten other employees with physical violence wth comments such as, "I’m going to kill her," or, "I’m going to slam her head against the wall."

Bre is like the 'Bhad Babie' type white women like Huda, Kardashians, and Alabama Barker. They admire black women and want men but often desperately try to friend or attack black women out of their insecurity. #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/tEw78qOLSe — Aye Anthoni! (@AyeAnthoni) November 3, 2025

The lawsuit also noted that Bre is "a social media personality who has more than 1.4 million followers, numerous brand deals, and was/is featured on Netflix’s hit series Selling Sunset, in which Ms. Tiesi-Moran developed a reputation for instigating dramatic and explosive confrontations with colleagues."

According to US Weekly, Bre "failed to appear" at two depositions about the lawsuit and "refused through counsel to provide any alternative dates, despite having requested the same multiple times."

"On or around Sept. 7, 2023, Tiesi flew into a rage," reads the lawsuit. "She began screaming that Poole was a ‘f--king idiot’ and ‘a short bus b---h who can’t do s--t.’ When Poole announced that she was going to leave because she did not want to be spoken to that way, Tiesi chased after her while screaming, ‘I’ll slam you against the wall,’ ‘I’ll pull every piece of your hair out of your head,’ and, ‘I’m going to beat the s--t out of you,’ among other vulgar and violent things."