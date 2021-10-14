The Burari Family Deaths Are the Subject of an In-Depth Netflix Docuseries

Filmmaker Leena Yadav investigated what happened to the Chundawat family from Burari and how the family could have, what police referred to as a shared psychosis, without anyone outside of the family noticing.

"The whole idea of the documentary was to highlight that it's easy enough for all of us to look at a case like this and pretend this doesn't happen in our families," she told Vice. "But this case is just an exploded view of the secrets all of us hold, the truths we like to hide, and the traumas we ignore."