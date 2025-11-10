Why Is Chrishell Stause Leaving ‘Selling Sunset’ After Nine Seasons? Details on Her Exit During the most recent season, Chrishell had multiple conflicts with fellow cast members, including former bestie Emma Hernan. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 10 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Although it has officially ended, the ninth season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset continues to make headlines — and one bit of major news surrounds original cast member Chrishell Stause. Following the reunion, Chrishell announced that she was officially leaving the reality series after a tumultuous season.

If you watched the latest season then the reason for her exit is pretty obvious, but if you need a clear answer as to why she’s leaving, let’s take a look at her recent comments.

Source: Netflix

Why is Chrishell leaving ‘Selling Sunset’?

In an exclusive interview with Bustle in November 2025, Chrishell confirmed her decision to exit the realty reality series after nine seasons and a very messy reunion.

“I’ve vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past,” she began. “I have to be honest — having come from nothing, it’s really hard to turn something like this down. I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially. I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

Source: Netflix

Chrishell also addressed the rumors that Selling Sunset won’t be renewed for its milestone 10th season, however she wished the cast the best if the show does indeed continue. “If they do continue, I wish them the best,” she told the outlet. “If they do do another one, by then, I may not watch it. I don’t know. But I have no ill will toward the show. The show has given me so many opportunities, and I don’t want to be bitter about it, even though I’m leaving not in the way that I would’ve loved.”

During the most recent season, Chrishell had multiple conflicts with fellow cast members, including former bestie Emma Hernan due to her relationship with boyfriend Blake Davis.

Is Chrishell leaving the Oppenheim Group?

When most cast members from Selling Sunset leave the show they also leave the Oppenheim Group, founded by brothers (and fellow cast members) Jason and Brett Oppenheim. However, this season saw a shift from that process.

Nicole Young was fired during the current season of the show due to her ongoing feud with Chrishell — but she revealed at the reunion (and subsequent interviews) that she still works at the O Group, just not at the California office. A quick peek at the company website still has Chrishell listed as an agent at the company, and she hasn’t confirmed her departure from the brokerage, making her status unclear.

Chrishell previously addressed the current status of her friendship with Emma, and it appears that the two are done.

“Never. I don’t want to be friends with her anymore,” she told Variety in October 2025 when asked if she would be open to a reconciliation. “She’s made it very clear what her morals are, and we do not align.” “The whole situation makes me sad,” Chrishell continued. “At first, I put all of it on him [Blake Davis]. She was kind of innocent in it. Over time, I had to understand that they are aligned, and that is her choice. But it’s not something that I want in my life.”

Source: Netflix