Why Did So Many People Leave 'Selling the OC'? The Mass Season 4 Exits Explained Season 4 aired on Nov. 12, 2025 without many of its OG cast members. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 13 2025, 11:43 a.m. ET

After a hiatus that lasted over a year, Netflix's favorite Orange County realtors returned for Season 4 of Selling the OC on Nov. 12, 2025. The series that covers everything from office romance and feuds to real estate competition showed the return of Oppenheim Group owners Jason and Brett Oppenheim. The season also included some of the Oppenheim Group's standout agents, including Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Brandi Marshall, Austin Victoria and Gio Helou.

Season 4 also introduced fans to some new faces, including Fiona Belle, Ashtyn Zerboni, and Kaylee Ricciardi. However, while we were interested in the newbies' storyline, some of the show's fan-favorite agents were noticeably missing. Before Season 4 began, six Selling the OC cast members confirmed they would no longer be on the show. The massive casting switch up has us wondering why so many former cast members chose to exit the show. Here's the scoop.

Why did so many people leave 'Selling the OC'?

Each of the Selling the OC cast members who left the show had different reasons for their exit. Some of them were due to personal achievements, while others took issue with how the Oppenheim Group runs things. The latter was Alexandra Jarvis's issue, as Jason confirmed in April 2024 that she had quit the office. According to his interview with People, the decision was solely Alexandra's, and he claimed they were, "still on good terms." However, when she explained to People why she left, she claimed that the "toxic culture" in the office caused her to bow out.

"There were a lot of factors that went into my decision," Alexandra explained. "I don't really think anyone's surprised by [my departure]. I don't really know what to say about it other than I just know when it's time to leave a party."

Oppenheim's other Alexandra, Alexandra Rose, reportedly had more personal reasons for exiting the show. In September 2025, she announced via Instagram that she was pregnant. Since her Instagram bio shows that she's still an agent with Oppenheim Group, it's possible Alexandra took a break from the drama to focus on her family. Kayla, who starred in Seasons 1-3 of Selling the OC, also left the show in Season 4. However, like Alexandra Rose, she still works at the agency, according to her Instagram bio.

Several more 'Selling the OC' may have left the series due to behind-the-scenes drama.

In addition to the Alexandras and Kayla, three other cast members — Sean Palmieri, Lauren Shortt, and Ali Harper — were missing from Season 4. While none of them have explained the reason for their exits, they all seemingly had something going on that producers could've taken issue with.

Sean, for instance, sparked controversy among the group when he claimed fellow agent Austin Victoria and his wife Lisa propositioned him for a threesome. Austin and Lisa have denied the proposition, and, according to People, Sean ultimately announced his departure from the show in 2023.

"After much consideration, I’ve decided to part ways with the Oppenheim Group," Sean shared in a statement. "I am very excited about this new chapter in my career and eager to embark on a journey that closely aligns with my professional aspirations and personal growth."

As for Lauren and Ali, their exits could've been due to their status at the Oppenheim Group. Lauren, who had been with the show since Season 1, never had a concrete storyline on the show. Her lack of story might have caused her to finally make her exit. However, Lauren also no longer works with the Oppenheim Group, so that could be a factor too.

In Ali's case, while she was a ray of sunshine on the show, she never got around to securing her real estate license. Due to this, it's possible she decided real estate wasn't for her. According to her Instagram, she moved back to her hometown of Nashville, Tenn., which could've also made traveling to Orange County for filming difficult.