Henry's First Victims in 'Stranger Things' Were His Family — Why Did He Kill Them? The antagonist known as Vecna will chase Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in the final season of the series.

The last two seasons of Stranger Things are all about Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). The scary villain is capable of killing people just by thinking about it, making him the most dangerous threat Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends have ever faced.

Why did Henry choose his family as his first victims? Here's what we know about what made Vecna become a ruthless killer, and if his past decisions could influence his final showdown against the bravest teenagers in Hawkins. The fate of the world will be defined in the final episodes of the Netflix drama.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna in 'Stranger Things'

Why did Henry Creel kill his family in 'Stranger Things'?

The fourth season of Stranger Things depicts Henry killing his family because he could see that they didn't really like him. The story of Vecna is a tragedy. As a lonely child with extraordinary abilities, it was hard for the antagonist to find a way to fit in. Other children can be mean. Henry was bullied, and he quickly discovered that he felt no empathy for the creatures he tortured with his powers.

Vecna knows how powerful he is. After killing a couple of animals around his house, a fateful night witnessed Henry killing his own mother and sister. There was no going back for him then. Henry blamed the murders on his father, and he was sent to grow under the care of Doctor Brenner (Matthew Modine). The scientist is the character who also raised Eleven before she was able to escape from Hawkins Lab. Henry was supposed to be experimented on, before the Dr. realized he wasn't the right fit.

The constant rejection Henry experiences growing up is the driving force behind his villain origin story. The emotional damage was done, and the death of his family was the first of many crimes Vecna eventually committed.

Source: Netflix

Will Vecna die in the final season of 'Stranger Things'?

All good things must come to an end. Netflix is preparing the launch of the final episodes of Stranger Things. At this point, it would seem odd for Vecna to survive the conclusion of the story. But taking into account the previous installments of the series, it's evident that the Duffer Brothers like to surprise people. Eleven, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and their friends need to take out Vecna if they want Hakwins to survive. The villain is just too powerful for them to spare him.

Stranger Things isn't a conventional show. Henry could be locked away in the Upside Down permanently, or the teens could find some other fate for him that doesn't involve his death. It would be hard for the Duffer Brothers to justify the villain's survival, and Eleven openly stated that she wanted to kill him. The people of Hawkins have taken audiences on a decade-long journey to find Vecna and determine what he actually wants.