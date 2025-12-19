Here's Where Emily and Gabriel Stand at the End of 'Emily in Paris' Season 5 Emily and Gabriel still have a lot of story to tell. By Risa Weber Published Dec. 19 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: NETFLIX

This article contains major spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 5. In Emily in Paris Season 5, Emily (Lily Collins) is busy flitting between Paris and Rome as she tries to balance her career, friendships, and romance. Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) goes to Rome to try to win Emily back at the beginning of the season, but he changes his mind when he sees how happy she is with Italian businessman Marcello.

"I loved that Gabriel understood her happiness with Marcello and allowed them to have their time together," Lily Collins told Tudum, adding, "This speaks volumes about the growth of their friendship since Season 1." But this isn't necessarily the end of romance for Emily and Gabriel.



Does Emily end up with Gabriel in Season 5 of 'Emily in Paris'?

The short answer is no, Emily and Gabriel do not end up together at the end of Emily in Paris Season 5. However, they do leave things open-ended. At the end of the season, Emily and Marcello have broken up, realizing that they want different things. "They both acknowledge the care they have for each other … But they realise they want different things. You can love someone and still let them go," Lily Collins mused.

Gabriel accepts a job working as a private chef on a yacht, and has a few weeks off to spend in Greece. He learns through Sylvie that Emily is single, so he sends her a postcard asking her to join him. We have yet to find out how Emily will respond to Gabriel's invite. The show creator, Darren Star, said, "I think the door’s always open between those two."

I mean I’m tired of Gabrielle’s tortured lover emotion, but man, when I saw him in that tan shirt… #EmilyInParis5 pic.twitter.com/6R9atot11c — Kudi is ffhl (@Ashabi__Ade) December 18, 2025

Lily Collins added, "I don't know what the future holds for Gabriel and Emily. They were able to say goodbye gracefully, without knowing what comes next." Lily said that Emily supports and respects Gabriel's career without interfering, but "I’m not entirely sure where it will go from here."

her face when she realized gabriel's leaving, that girl's never getting over him 😭#EmilyInParis5 pic.twitter.com/kYFFZfvZIb — steph | EIP S5 SPOILERS (@gabrielemilys) December 19, 2025

Fans have a lot of big feelings about the 'Emily in Paris' cliffhanger.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "The whole season was a waste to me lol, a bunch of nothing with a cliffhanger ending." Another fan argued, "If the show runners are so biased on Gabriel, then why keep bringing in new characters?" They pointed out that both the "hot British dude" and "romantic Italian guy" were introduced just to "ruin" the relationships in different ways.

Plot twist. Marcello is going back to Paris for Emily only to find that she went to Greece for Gabriel. Emily will have to make her choice in Greece but we all know the choice she will make. So the question to ask is.... was there really any competition? #EmilyInParis5 pic.twitter.com/QMoJRP9pEC — Blake (@Blakerealtalk) December 19, 2025

Another fan has a prediction for Season 6: Emily will go to Greece to find Gabriel, while Marcello is going back to Paris for her, forcing her to make a choice in Greece. They concluded, "So the question to ask is ... Was there really any competition?"