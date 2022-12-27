An Old Flame Named Doug Reenters the Plot in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Right before he was supposed to fly out to see her, Doug tells Emily in Episode 2, titled "Masculin Féminin," that he "doesn't know how to do long distance."

"I'm sorry if I don't fit into your spreadsheet, but I like our life in Chicago," Doug relays. "I think you should come home."

After Emily gives him a lengthy, passionate speech about how romantic and enthralling Paris is, neither half budges and the two decide to part ways. We thought that would be the last of Doug, but he shows his face once again in Season 3.