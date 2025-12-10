‘Owning Manhattan’ Showed Ryan Serhant Debating Selling His Company — Did the Sale Happen? The Netflix star launched his real estate firm in September 2020. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 10 2025, 5:26 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Owning Manhattan Season 2. Real estate boss and reality star Ryan Serhant further proved his star power with his Netflix workplace reality show, Owning Manhattan. In the series, Ryan juggles running his company, SERHANT, his wife, Emilia Bechrakis, and their daughter, Zena. During Season 2, fans of the series saw him experience even more life changes, including him debating over a decision that could have long-lasting effects on his business.

Article continues below advertisement

In the Owning Manhattan season finale, Ryan questioned whether or not he should follow through on a deal with a company willing to pay $45 million from investors. The finale ended on a cliffhanger, leaving some viewers wondering if the entrepreneur actually sold his company. Here’s what to know.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Did Ryan Serhant sell his real estate company, SERHANT?

Although Owning Manhattan chose to leave fans guessing about Ryan’s status at SERHANT, we can confirm he sold the business, though not entirely. The company, Camber Creek, raised $45 million in December 2024 to invest in SERHANT, with help from fellow venture equity firm Left Lane Capital.

Though Camber Creek made a hefty investment in his company, Ryan isn’t leaving the company altogether. As of this writing, he remains the CEO and majority owner of his company and all its ventures. It’s not known how much ownership he gave up to secure the deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Serhant used the funds from his sale to launch a new business.

While Ryan isn’t willing to let go of his brokerage firm yet, he has his sights set on dominating another industry: technology. He shared that most of the money from Camber Creek will go towards him developing his app, called S.MPLE. The savvy businessman described the app as “Instacart for salespeople.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m proud to work with two leading venture capital firms, Camber Creek and Left Lane, to build upon the great work our teams have done over the past four years and enable us to advance further and fuel a new future for the real estate industry.”

Article continues below advertisement

With his business affairs intact, Ryan has also been enjoying Owning Manhattan’s success and catching the Netflix bug. According to his Forbes interview, he said that, while he’s been on reality TV in the past with Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing, he couldn’t have predicted his own show being as successful as it has been.