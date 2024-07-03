Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Million Dollar Listing 'Owning Manhattan' Is Easy for Ryan Serhant With a Net Worth Like This Ryan rose to fame on 'Million Dollar Listing New York,' and now he wants 'Owning Manhattan' to be even better than the series he came from. By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 3 2024, Published 6:10 p.m. ET Source: Netlfix

A new Netflix series has joined the ranks of real estate reality TV. Owning Manhattan stars former Million Dollar Listing NY agent Ryan Serhant. He spent nine seasons on the Bravo series, and now Ryan has a new firm in New York City and is at the helm of a large team that he is determined to see success from. This time around, he wants to elevate Owning Manhattan so that it stands out among its many competitors. And his staff is doing their part to contribute to that.

Article continues below advertisement

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan shared that he wants this new series to really stay true to focusing on the fast-paced nature of his real estate firm, Serhant, rather than the usual drama viewers are used to. Ryan has seen a lot of success over the years, but does his net worth match up to where he is now in his career?

Source: Netlfix

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ryan Serhant's net worth? The 'Million Dollar Listing New York' and 'Owning Manhattan' star is doing well.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan's net worth is around $40 million dollars. Considering he owns his own high-end real estate firm, this number is not at all surprising. Million Dollar Listing NY fans are well aware of how good Ryan is at what he does, so this number feels correct. On Owning Manhattan, Ryan has high standards for the people who work under him, and considering the fast-paced nature of everything in New York City, it makes sense that he stays focused on staying on top.

Ryan Serhant Business Owner, Real Estate Broker, TV Personality Net worth: $40 million Ryan Serhant is a TV personality, real estate broker, and business owner. He first rose to fame on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York. He is the star of the Netflix series Owning Manhattan. Birthdate: July 2, 1984 Birthplace: Houston, Texas Birth Name: Ryan Matthew Serhant Father: John Serhant Mother: Ellen Serhant Marriage: Emilia Bechrakis (m. 2016) Children: Zena Education: Hamilton College

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Ryan Serhant believes that focusing on the business is what will make 'Owning Manhattan' truly exciting.