Netflix 'Owning Manhattan' Star Ryan Serhant's Advice to Aspiring Realtors: "It's Hard Work" (EXCLUSIVE) "You see a lot of glitz and glamour but there is so much that goes on beneath the surface," Ryan shared. By Anna Quintana Jul. 3 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

There is a new real estate reality show on the block. Owning Manhattan premiered in July 2024, and follows veteran reality real estate agent Ryan Serhant as he builds his brokerage and goes after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city.

Viewers might recognize Ryan, who appeared on nine seasons of Million Dollar Listing New York. While it may seem that everyone has a real estate license thanks to the success of realty reality series such as Selling Sunset and Buying Beverly Hills, Ryan has some advice for aspiring realtors. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Ryan shares people's biggest misconceptions about selling real estate and what fans can expect from his new show.

Real estate is not as glamorous as it appears on television, according to Ryan.

Source: Netflix

Ryan has been a real estate agent since 2008, so he knows what it takes to succeed in the business. However, he also understands why people may think being a realtor is "easy" after watching Owning Manhattan, or another reality TV series taking place in a brokerage. "That it’s easy. It is hard work and it's 24/7," he told Distractify exclusively when asked about the biggest misconception people have about real estate.

"As a salesperson, you have no salary, you have no benefits, everything is reliant on how hard you’re willing to work, and that is not for the faint of heart." He continued, "You see a lot of glitz and glamour but there is so much that goes on beneath the surface to get to that point."

#OwningManhattan is really good. It has the drama of the other real estate reality shows, but Ryan Serhant does an amazing job of giving you a behind the scenes look of the business and authentically showcases the ups and downs of being a strong people leader. — The Lorren Martell Show (@Lorrenst143) June 30, 2024

Ryan got his start in real estate in 2008, the same day Lehman Brothers collapsed — and today he is selling $250 million penthouses. However, he credits "hard work" for his success, and believes "seeing the reality of how these deals go down is important."

'Owning Manhattan' is not your typical real estate reality show.

So, what makes Owning Manhattan stand out from the crowd? Along with giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how deals get done, Ryan calls the series "authentic." "You can expect to see some of the most incredible real estate in the world. Owning Manhattan is an evolution for me from Million Dollar Listing, which showcased my life as an agent for 10 years, but now you see me navigating as a CEO," Ryan explained.

Source: Netflix