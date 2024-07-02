Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Broker Baddies: The 'Owning Manhattan' Cast Instagrams Revealed The cast of real estate professionals knows how to have a good time on the 'gram! By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 2 2024, Published 6:06 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Within a few years, Netflix created original content across popular genres. The streaming giant has the romance department down pat with Love Is Blind, Perfect Match, and Too Hot to Handle. Netflix has also recently entered the real estate reality TV zeitgeist, with shows like Buying Beverly Hills and Selling Sunset leading the charge. Now, another show is entering the chat to show how real estate goes down on the East Coast.

With the help of a familiar face from the Bravo world, the Owning Manhattan cast plans to be the latest group of realtors living in our brains. Based on what we've seen from the season, which premiered on June 28, 2024, they will keep us entertained while also seeing how the insanely wealthy live. But when this cast of reality newbies aren't nailing a sale, they're scrolling on the 'gram just like the rest of us. We've got the tea on the Owning Manhattan cast's Instagrams and what else to know about them!

Ryan Serhant — @ryanserhant

Owning Manhattan follows Bravo alum Ryan Serhant as he navigates owning and operating his real estate business, SERHANT. Ryan, who starred on Million Dollar Listing and other Bravo reality shows for several years, is one of the top real estate brokers in the world. His Instagram handle shows that he's also an investor of several companies. When he's not wearing his many CEO hats, the Houston, Texas native makes informative videos or chills at home with his wife, Emilia, and their daughter, Zena.

Chloe Tucker Caine — @chloeinmanhattan

Chloe is a multitalented Los Angeles, Calif. hoping to make both of her dreams come true in the Big Apple. She wants to thrive in the real estate industry while also becoming a Broadway star. Who says you can only do one thing?? While juggling two career paths would exhaust most, Chloe manages to do it all while balancing motherhood and maintaining a cohesive Instagram grid. Her content includes her making relatable videos about being a first-time mom to her and her husband Leon's baby girl, Charley.

Jordan Hurt — @jordanvhurt

After initially working as Ryan's assistant, Jordan is making waves in the real estate industry. When he's not becoming the next Manhattan money magnet, he can be found taking editorial-style photos that already sell us on him!

Nile Lundgren — @nilelundgren

Nile has a decade of real estate experience and is now using it to help SERHANT succeed. His Instagram shows that he's intensely dedicated to his craft, as he coined the reputation of "the broker that never sleeps" (which is also the name of his podcast!). Nile is bringing fans along for his behind-the-scenes moments on his likely rare downtime and enjoying his success with his Lundgren team partners, Genesis Suero and Samir Vogan.

Jordan March — @jordanmarchmusic

Jordan is another Owning Manhattan star with multiple gifts. In addition to reportedly being considered one of the "best of the best" in his real estate craft, he's also a musical professional. According to his Instagram, he's a recording artist with snaps with Cardi B and Janelle Monae pinned to his timeline grid (can you blame him?). He also shared on his account that he was in a Super Bowl commercial for SERHANT in 2022, further adding to his creative resume!

Jessica "Jess" Markowski — @jessicamarkowski

Season 1 of Owning Manhattan follows Jess find her footing at SERHANT. The native New Yorker knows the city on her side, but will it be enough to secure her place as an agent? Only time will tell! When Jess isn't using her NYC sashay, the stylish real estate pro, who calls herself "Ryan Serhant and Kim Kardashian combined," is snuggling with her puppy or vacationing with her boyfriend, David Weisburd.

Jonathan Nørmølle — @jonathannormolle

Jonathan started Owning Manhattan Season 1 with a bang, and will likely have more for fans to discuss before the season ends. However, the SERHANT newcomer's Instagram shows many sides to him, including his love for literature and his life as the CEO of his own company, Next GEN Markets. The tatted up agent is also a newlywed and often shares photos of him and his wife, Devon Normolle.

Tricia Lee Riley — @lovetricialee

Tricia is a self-proclaimed real estate superstar who uses her Brooklyn connections to make over $200 million in sales. Her Instagram shows that she's been covered in multiple outlets for being one of the industry's top Black real estate brokers. Tricia also has a diverse portfolio as the owner of Polishbar in Brooklyn. Tricia uses her Instagram platform to share her journey with her followers, including her latest one as a reality star. Fans of Owning Manhattan will also see Tricia post her boyfriend and business partner, Jeffrey St. Arromand.

Jade Shenker — @jadeshenker

Jade, a leading agent at SERHANT, wants to run a booming real estate empire and make it "sexy." Her Instagram shows her flair for fashion in addition to her successful sales. She also takes her fans along to watch her close on several properties through her Reels.

