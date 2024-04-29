Amir Lancaster of 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Fame Is Happily in Love

Sunday nights are for one thing and one thing only — care to take a guess? Yes, it's for watching new episodes of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard and diving deep into the charisma of the Bravo reality show's very own heartthrob, Amir Lancaster.

For those unaware, this up-and-coming real estate mogul has garnered a dedicated following among viewers. Not only is he considered highly attractive, but his charm and authenticity have endeared him to fans. And so, amidst all the adoration, one burning question remains: Is Amir Lancaster dating anyone? Read on to uncover all the details about his love life!

Source: Bryan Bedder/Bravo

Who is 'Summer House: MV' star Amir Lancaster dating?

Sorry to burst your bubble, but Amir Lancaster is officially off the market! The reality TV personality is happily dating Natalie Cortes, who also happens to be in the real estate business in Austin, Texas.

Their romance has been documented on Instagram since late December 2022. In October 2023, Amir shared a heartfelt post about Natalie on the platform.

"Crazy to think I met my person almost a year ago," he wrote in the caption, accompanied by four adorable photos of them together. "I love doing life and real estate with you."

Nearly a month later, during BravoCon 2023, Amir offered an update on his relationship with Natalie. Addressing the crowd, he revealed that their bond was deepening, adding, "I'm currently working on saving for a nice rock."

Natalie also works in Texas real estate!

Now, let's delve into more details about the lucky lady in Amir's life! According to Natalie's LinkedIn profile, she graduated from Texas State University with a degree in psychology.

She currently works at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Austin, Texas, where she became a valued member of the esteemed Eklund-Gomes Team in 2022. While her primary focus is on Central and South Austin, she also serves the entirety of the Central Texas Region.

Natalie, who hails from a family of Cuban entrepreneurs, is also proficient in social media marketing and management. With a profound understanding of the digital landscape and a knack for leveraging her past experiences, she brings invaluable knowledge to the world of residential real estate.

When she's not working, Natalie enjoys helping others via volunteering, as well as "sports and exercise, exotic cars, and fine cuisine as a self-proclaimed 'foodie,'" per her official LinkedIn bio.

Natalie appears in Season 2 of 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.'

The second season of Bravo's hit series introduces viewers to Amir's girlfriend, but things don't start off all that great. In fact, a few of the women in the house claim that Natalie is a bit "standoffish" around them.

Amir has since stood up for his girlfriend, telling Yahoo Canada, "I think everyone is pretty standoffish, especially when they're meeting a brand new tight-knit group for the first time, especially [a] girl group."

He continued, "And I have to take a lot of responsibility for the reasons she was so standoffish, because of the way that I may or may not have exaggerated what had happened in the house Season 1."

"[Natalie] just really didn't know how to walk in. Are people going to kind of be ugly towards her? Or are they going to be super friendly and welcoming?" he told the outlet.