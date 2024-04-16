'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Has Unfinished Business Only a Reunion Can Fix

The drama has been coming aplenty on Season 2 of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. The season is already four episodes in, and so much has happened for the crew in a short time. A lot of the issues are ones carried over from Season 1. Jasmine Ellis Cooper's marriage to Silas Cooper was one major source of conflict and that's just one example. As with most shows, Season 1 didn't have a reunion, but now that it's airing, the series deserves a reunion at the end of Season 2.

The original Summer House series and Winter House have reunion specials when their seasons end. Summer House didn't begin doing reunions until Season 2, while Winter House began during Season 3. The shows are very popular and Summer House: Martha's Vineyard is gaining ground in its viewership. Amid such a climactic season, Bravo hasn't shared any plans for a reunion, which is something the cast wants to happen.

The 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' cast has unfinished business only a reunion can fix.

With no news of a reunion in sight, the cast of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard has begun to speak out. Queens of Bravo, a Bravo fan account on Twitter and Instagram, shared that they want a reunion for Season 2. Preston Mitchum, a cast member, responded to the tweet saying, "We sure better get one!" Two other cast members, Summer Thomas and Jordan Emanuel, also expressed that they want a reunion. And, based on their calls for a reunion, it seems like they have some unfinished business to discuss.

Reunions have become a common Bravo practice.

Reunions for Bravo shows haven't always been the norm. The early aughts of The Real Housewives era didn't have reunions, and when they began, they were only one episode. However, reunions have become more commonplace. In fact, for most Bravo fans, the reunions are the highlight of the season. They provide an opportunity for the best bits of drama to be addressed, rehashed, and depending on the situation, find a resolution — good, bad, or otherwise.

'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' has a rich history in addition to drama.

The first season of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard introduced viewers to a group of Black American friends enjoying their own summer house located in Martha's Vineyard. The location has a historical import, specifically to Black History, which makes the series significance stand out among Bravo's other offerings. Martha's Vineyard was once one of the only few beaches and locales for Black people seeking respite in the 1950s. The beauty of the series is that this history is embraced while still providing Bravo drama.

Has Bravo said anything yet about a 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' reunion?