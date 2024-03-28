Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Summer House Nick Arrington Is Taken — Is It by Someone From the 'Summer House' Cast? People in the house seem to question Nick's devotion to his partner this season. By Melissa Willets PUBLISHED Mar. 28 2024, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

But this TV personality seemingly has his heart set on someone else. Who is this lucky, mystery lady? Well, truth be told, Nick may be on a reality TV show, but he prefers to keep his love life private. That said, here's what we know about who Nick Arrington is dating as Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Season 2 gets in full swing.

Source: Getty Images

So, who is Nick Arrington from 'Summer House' dating?

Per Bravo, Nick is still with his longtime girlfriend, a woman named Tasia Monet Burroughs. Not much is known about Tasia, and her social media profiles are set to private.

Still, people in the house seem to question Nick's devotion to his partner this season. He has an “affectionate personality with the ladies” and as castmate Amir Lancaster says at one point, “Nick has a girlfriend. But sometimes his eyes wander.”

As for his social media, the stylist and businessman doesn't post about who he is dating. Instead, there's another woman who appears prominently on his feed.

Nick Arrington takes his mom as his date to events.

Much like Bradley Cooper, Nick has been known to take his mom as his date to events, perhaps in an effort to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

In a sweet Mother's Day post in 2023, Nick shared some insight into how much his mom means to him, writing in part as a caption to photos of mother and son together, "she is, a wonder!" "Today of all days I celebrate her and all she has done for me and will continue to do. When I am down on myself…second guessing myself…just want to give up…who knew I would persevere? SHE did," he also gushed.

Tasia appeared briefly on 'Summer House'.

In Season 1, Episode 8, Tasia surprises Nick during a party. It's clear to see how happy he is upon seeing his girlfriend, and the two embraced for more than a minute in front of everyone.

"You can't remove the smile from my face," he says in a confessional about the sweet surprise moment. He goes on to say that Tasia flew to America on over a 20-hour flight from Africa to see him, leaving fans to wonder if theirs is a long-distance romance. It's worth noting that she does describe herself as a "traveler" and "student" on her Instagram profile.

Meanwhile, about the surprise reunion with Tasia, Nick ultimately exclaims, "I'm on top of the world." But even last season castmates were questioning why Nick seemingly "came in single" if he was serious with Tasia.