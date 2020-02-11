We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty

'MDLNY' Star Ryan Serhant and Wife Emilia on V-Day Plans and Zena's First Birthday (EXCLUSIVE)

By

When we first met real estate broker Ryan Serhant on Season 1 of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York in 2012, he was a bachelor who was the series' bad boy of sorts. 

From jumping into the pool during co-star Fredrik Eklund's brokers open to getting Luis's pocket square thrown at him, Ryan didn't seem to be on the track of settling down. 

This changed when he began dating lawyer Emilia Bechrakis, who fans met in the show's third season. It was clear how much she was able to ground him, and Ryan's co-stars were quick to bond with the Greek beauty. It wasn't a surprise that he decided to plan an elaborate Times Square proposal during the fourth season, and the couple went on to wed in Greece in 2016.  