Ryan Serhant's Central Park Tower Penthouse Price Drops After 'Owning Manhattan' Debut Ryan said fans will see an ending for the Central Park Tower Penthouse sale saga if and when 'Owning Manhattan' Season 2 happens. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 3 2024, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Netflix's Owning Manhattan proves there are those brave enough to obtain property in the Big Apple, and many of them come to Ryan Serhant. After leaving Bravo's Million Dollar Listing franchise, Ryan's Netflix show is all about his business, SERHANT. Ryan's company is known for selling luxury homes to Manhattan's elite, though some sales have been easier than others.

During the show's first season, the CEO and his team navigated trying to sell a Central Park Tower penthouse that's worth quite the pretty penny. As fans finish the binge-worthy season, many wonder if Ryan ever sold the Central Park Tower penthouse when the cameras stopped rolling. Here's what to know.

Did Ryan Serhant sell the Central Park Tower penthouse after 'Owning Manhattan' premiered?

Season 1 of Owning Manhattan aired on Netflix on June 28, 2024. The eight-episode season included Ryan and one of the show's controversial realtors, Jonathan Normolle, attempting to sell the Central Park Tower 17,545 sq. ft. penthouse. According to its listing, the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom penthouse is located in the "tallest residential tower on the planet."

The first episode of the season showed Ryan challenging some of his most competitive agents to work their best magic to lock in the penthouse sale and offered $10 million to whoever secured the deal. Unfortunately, by the end of the season, he was unable to offer the hefty payday to anyone on his payroll.

The season finale revealed that the firm was unable to sell the penthouse. As of this writing, SERHANT still hasn't made the sale, as it remains on the market. The penthouse's listing now shows it priced at $195 million, $55 million less than the $250 million Ryan wanted to sell it for on Owning Manhattan, which the developer of the building described as "aspirational pricing." Those looking to buy the home (or just want see how the wealthy live) can also schedule a tour of the penthouse through its listing.

Ryan Serhant said fans could sell the Central Park Tower penthouse at any moment: "I'll keep you posted."

While the season ended with Ryan and the SERHANT team still working hard to sell the Central Park Tower, the real estate vet isn't planning on quitting his quest to secure the deal anytime soon. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said the listing's current status was still up in the air, but promised to announce when or if anything changes. "I'll keep you posted," Ryan informed the outlet.

Will there be an 'Owning Manhattan' Season 2?

Ryan's promise to keep fans abreast of his Central Park Tower penthouse sale could imply that the series will return for Season 2. While Netflix hasn't officially confirmed or denied a Season 2 renewal, the real estate guru said he would love to have another season, adding that "there's stuff that I really wanted to do that we just didn't have time for that I'd love to" in Season 1 due to it being rightfully focused on his staff.