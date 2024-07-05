Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Ryan Serhant Is Ready for 'Owning Manhattan' Season 2 If Fans Are (EXCLUSIVE) "This show is my reality — so you really see it all," Ryan told 'Distractify.' By Anna Quintana Jul. 5 2024, Published 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

It's no surprise that Ryan Serhant's new reality series Owning Manhattan is one of the top 10 most viewed shows on Netflix, just a few days following its release. The real estate mogul has been in the business (reality and realty) for years, and he's good at what he does.

Article continues below advertisement

The series follows Ryan as he takes over NYC with his brokerage SERHANT. and his team of real estate agents, who were made for reality TV. So, will there be a Season 2 of Owning Manhattan? In an exclusive interview, Ryan shares his prediction and what else he is working on behind the scenes.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'Owning Manhattan'? According to Ryan...

Source: Netflix

Netflix has yet to greenlight a second season of Owning Manhattan as of this writing, but when we spoke to Ryan we couldn't help but ask if he would be interested in filming more episodes for the streaming platform. "I care about what the audience wants to see more than anything, so if they want to see more, I would definitely be open to it," Ryan shared.

Article continues below advertisement

As you can see, Ryan is always putting the client first. While we will have to wait for an update from Netflix regarding a potential Season 2, Ryan will be keeping busy selling more real estate and his other side projects.

Ryan Serhant is juggling multiple projects along with his brokerage SERHANT.

SERHANT. is not your average brokerage, Ryan explained to us. And he is expanding beyond New York City when it comes to his portfolio. "There is so much going on at SERHANT. and SellIt.com [my sales training platform], that it's hard to keep up," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

"Our brokerage has grown and we now have hundreds of agents in eight states and we’re growing more every day. There is never a dull moment... We’re selling beautiful properties everywhere including the new Mercedes Benz Place in Miami, and the soon to be released Williamsburg Wharf in Brooklyn."

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan is also working with his in-house studio production team to make content and S.MPLE, his AI platform, which he launched earlier this year. On the personal side, Ryan is also a proud husband and father, and still keeps in touch with his Million Dollar Listing co-stars.

Source: Netflix Ryan with his wife, Emilia.