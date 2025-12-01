Annie From 'Love Is Blind' Just Hard-Launched Her New Boyfriend on Instagram “Super kind, very masculine, takes care of me.” By Risa Weber Published Dec. 1 2025, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @_annie.ish

Love Is Blind Season 9 was arguably one of the most frustrating seasons of the show, with the cast essentially confirming that love isn't blind, at least not for them. Lifestyle differences, physical appearances, and interactions with friends and family got in the way.

Annie Lancaster had a messy break-up with Nick Amato on the show, which was hard to watch, but in the end, it all worked out for the best. She has a new boyfriend, who she says is "super kind," and "takes care of me."

Source: Instagram / @_annie.ish

Who is Annie's new boyfriend?

Annie hard-launched her new relationship with a man named Aleksandar Pavicevic on Instagram on Nov. 30 with the caption, "Keeping this one close." The photo dump, which she posted in conjunction with Sasha's account, shows the pair posing in front of a landscape, laughing together in a photo booth, and taking selfies around town.

According to Annie, they've been dating for a year. She went on fellow Love Is Blind cast member Joe Ferrucci's podcast, Table For 1, and spilled the tea about her new relationship. "I have a boyfriend, who's great. Name is Sasha. He's Serbian."

She revealed that Sasha's mom actually introduced them. Annie and his mom had a friendship for years because his mom did her spray tans for her since she was in high school. "I think one day she got tired of hearing my really terrible dating stories … And she was like, ‘You should call Sasha.’ And I was like, ‘Absolutley not. Sasha can call me,'" Annie explained.

Sasha lives in Oregon and works in the cannabis industry. He flew out for a date with Annie, but she says it was one of the "worst dates ever." Sasha was almost 40 minutes late, and he brought his business partner as well as their girlfriend. Annie and Sasha had some more awkward dates, and at that point, there wasn't a romantic spark.

However, eventually, Annie called Sasha because she needed business advice, and they ended up talking all night. She said that's when she realized, "Oh, I think I like him."

After that phone call, Sasha flew out for one of Annie's friend's wedding and made a great impression on Annie's friends. Annie said he "came back every weekend after, and here we are a year later." She added that he's "super kind, very masculine, [and] takes care of me."

Annie and Sasha began going to therapy separately after 'Love Is Blind' Season 9 aired.

Annie told Joe how difficult it was for Sasha to watch Annie dating other men and crying on TV. Annie said, "I think the first time he watched it, he was upset. Because I think it's really hard to watch your partner be with somebody else."

"He was genuinely not OK with it. Because he was watching me, you know, act specific ways with somebody that I act with him," she said. "You want to imagine your partner has never been with anybody else, right?" Annie added.