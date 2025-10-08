Find Out Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Couples Are Still Together and Who Split Up Not every Denver-based couple saw marriage in their future once they left the pods. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 8 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Each season of Netflix's Love Is Blind involves a happy ending, at least for some of its contestants. As the season progresses, some of the couples that form in the pods successfully make it out long enough to get engaged. Unfortunately, several couples have famously not made it all the way to marriage, although we, as fans, enjoy watching them try to figure it out.

Love Is Blind Season 9 introduced 32 singles hailing from Denver, Colo. Of those singles, only five couples had strong enough connections to consider getting married. Sadly, not even all of those couples went the distance. See who's still together and who broke up (so far) from Love Is Blind Season 9.

Kalybriah "KB" and Edmond (Still Together)

Source: Netflix

KB and Edmond quickly bonded over their family values and desires to find a partner who was open to sharing the responsibilities that come with having a loving and supportive household. They were also both on the same page regarding their engagement, as Edmond had no doubts about proposing to her. However, the two of them had their disagreements, as KB didn't like it when Edmond told her he wouldn't get confrontational with another man who was hitting on her because he wasn't that kind of guy.

Edmond was also frustrated with KB's reservations about having sex before their wedding day. During their trip to Mexico to celebrate their engagement, she shared with him that she wasn't ready for sex yet, which upset him because of his admitted love for her. The next day, Edmond apologizes for being in his feelings about her boundaries around sex, and KB is grateful that they were able to navigate the conflict together.

Unfortunately, they ran into more issues when KB expressed concern over him constantly comparing their relationship to their co-stars'. Although they're together now, only time will tell if they make it down the aisle.

Nick and Annie (Still Together)

Source: Netflx

Nick and Annie’s relationship begins with a strong spark, though they had their differences. He lives a quiet mountain life, while she’s based in Denver. Both are ambitious and marriage-minded, and their fun, flirty pod dates lead Nick to consider moving for her. But early on, they each have other connections: Nick tells Kait he’s in love with her, while Annie prioritizes Brenden.

Ultimately, shared Christian values push Nick toward Annie, and he tells her “I love you,” choosing her over Kait. She accepts his proposal, and their first meeting goes smoothly despite him not being the rugged type she imagined. Their romantic vacation in Mexico goes well until Annie voices insecurities about his feelings, which Nick sees as unfair doubt.

Back home, they reconcile, set boundaries around conflict, and agree to split their time between the mountains and the city. Nick’s parents offer guidance on navigating his avoidant tendencies. But during a pod squad reunion, Annie hears new details about Nick’s past connection with Kait, introducing fresh tension into their otherwise happy engagement.

Madison and Joe (Still Together)

Source: Netflix

Madison and Joe’s connection started lighthearted, with them bonding over fun date ideas like karaoke and 7-Eleven runs. But their relationship deepened when Madison shared her degenerative eye condition, and Joe reassured her that it wouldn’t change his feelings. He opened up about a past engagement, and they found common ground in their shared values and fun-loving personalities. After expressing “I love you,” Joe proposed, and Madison accepted.

At their reveal, Joe is flustered but attracted to her, though he admits she’s not his usual type. Madison begins to worry because he rarely initiates saying “I love you.” Their first conflict happened in Mexico after a tense night out, but they resolved it the next day. Once back in Denver, Joe’s anxiety about marrying so soon caused communication struggles. Madison briefly removed her ring out of frustration, but they reconciled after he apologized. Meeting Joe’s family reassures him of their strong bond and why he fell for her, bringing them closer again.

Jordan and Megan (Still Together)

Source: Netflix

Jordan and Megan seem mismatched at first due to their differing personalities. However, they bonded over Megan's appreciation for his humor and devotion to his son, and when she learned his son has Type 1 diabetes like her late father, the connection deepens. Although initially unsure about their lifestyle compatibility, Megan ultimately chooses Jordan after other connections didn't work out.

Their first meeting eased their nerves, and Megan’s impressed by his tattoos and Gucci shoes. In Mexico, sparks flew physically, but his constant joking started to irritate her. After an honest conversation, he takes her feedback well, showing he can balance humor with emotional support.

Back in Denver, Megan feels the weight of becoming a stepmom, but Jordan reassures her they’ll face challenges together. She introduces him to her family on a meaningful anniversary, blending grief and laughter. As they plan their future, including house hunting, Jordan worries about not being able to provide the luxurious life she dreams of, adding a new layer of complexity to their relationship.

Kacie and Patrick (Not Together)

Source: Netflix

It wouldn't be Love Is Blind without a little drama, and the early episodes of the season involved drama between one couple, Kacie and Patrick. Kacie and Patrick’s connection began playfully, bonding over sports, travel, and flirty banter. Their chemistry deepened when Patrick opens up about his experience dating as an Asian man in mostly white Denver. Kacie, who has only dated white men, reassured him that race won’t be an issue for her or her family, as her dad and sister happen to be singers who live in Korea.

Patrick briefly connected with Anna, but after she left the experiment, his focus shifted entirely to Kacie. Despite some doubts about her interest, she assures him she’s all in, and they exchange “I love yous” and get engaged. However, after meeting face-to-face, Kacie started to question her decision. She told Patrick she wants to leave the experiment, though not because she doesn’t love or find him attractive. Patrick hoped they would continue things slowly outside the show, but Kacie privately admitted she doesn’t believe her attraction will grow.

