Connect With the Matrimony-Driven ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Cast on Instagram Season 9 of 'Love Is Blind' airs on Netflix on Oct. 1, 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 15 2025, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

For reality TV lovers, summer's end marks the beginning of cozying up with your boo if you choose and watching Love Is Blind. The Netflix staple announced its ninth season, airing on Oct. 1, 2025. Season 9 features 32 Denver-based daters looking to find the right person to spend their life with in the show's famous pods. And, as always, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be around to support the couples through it all.

Following Netflix's announcement of the Season 9 couples, fans want to know what they're all about before we get too invested in their roads to matrimony. While we don't have all the details on the couples, we have some info on their Instagram handles. Here's the scoop on the Love Is Blind Season 9 cast's Instagrams!

Ali

Ali, a 29-year-old nurse born in Brazil, is all about a calm vibe. I mean, it doesn't get much vibier than an Instagram bio like, "Healed people heal people." Her Instagram handle is @alie.lima

Anton

Anton, a 29-year-old transportation and logistics specialist, keeps both his Instagram and TikTok accounts pretty light. However, he's seemingly serious about his faith, as he has Ephesians 2:8 in his bio. Anton's Instagram handle is @everyonesfavoriterussian.

Anastasia

Based on her Instagram account, Anastasia, a 29-year-old nurse, is an adventure girl. Fans can see her travels and moments with her friends. Anastasia's Instagram handle is @annielubline

Blake

Blake, a 32-year-old accountant, has some pretty impressive photos on his Instagram, including one with former President Barack Obama! He also has an adorable dog, which should help him with the Love Is Blind ladies. Blake's Instagram handle is @blake_t_anderson

Anna

Anna, a 28-year-old hairstylist, is about her business, but Miss Ma'am doesn't mind posing for the camera! Anna's Instagram handle is __annayuan__

Brenden

Brenden, a finance manager, is all about getting to the logistics of things. The solution-oriented 32-year-old is always looking for ways to fix everything, but at least he’s no fixer-upper. Brenden actually has a master’s degree, which he earned while working full-time. Brenden's Instagram handle is @brendenguthrie_

Annie

Annie is a 31-year-old hairstylist and uses her social media platforms to promote her salon business, Stylish Beauty Collective. She has had a lot of practice making conversations with clients, so she won’t have any problems talking to a wall. Annie's Instagram handle is @annie__lancasterhairco

Chase

Chase, a 29-year-old water treatment consultant, is all about adventure. But after spending the last eight months solo traveling around Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, he’s ready to share a suitcase with someone special. Chase's Instagram handle is @chasecandoit

Ashley

According to Tudum, Ashley, a 35-year-old Director of Compliance, describes herself as an "Alpha" in her career, and is looking for someone who allows her to fall into her soft life. Part of the soft life is having someone to join her on the excursions she shares with her Instagram followers. Ashley's Instagram handle is @ashley.usery

Dayo

Dayo, a 30-year-old IT Advisor originally from the UK, settled down in Denver but has yet to find love stateside. His charming English accent will immediately make him stand out in the pods, but it’s what’s on the inside that matters most Dayo's Instagram handle is @daaayo

Aza

Aza, a 32-year-old Events manager, is looking for the perfect partner to spend a night of live music with. She's been to 37 concerts in one year. Wowza! Aza's Instagram handle is @azaweyer

Dylan

Financial analyst Dylan is constantly quoting The Office, and he’d like to meet someone who shares his sense of humor. Dylan's Instagram handle is @dylanmustoe

Chyna

Chyna, a 39-year-old marketing manager and makeup artist, is a secret goof who’s hoping to find a partner accepting of her many quirks and tendency to laugh at her own jokes. Chyna's Instagram handle is @_theblacksuperwoman_

Edmond

Edmond's infectious energy is something he hopes will land him a wife. However, the 29-year-old realtor has said he knows he can be "a lot," though he hopes he can be just enough for the right one. Edmond's Instagram handle is @edmondlharvey

Hilary

Hilary, a 39-year-old medical device sales rep, has always been able to hold her own among a group of guys. In high school, she was the goalie on the boys' varsity ice hockey team, and she still plays to this day. When she isn’t on the rink, you can find her snowboarding on the slope Hilary's Instagram handle is @hilisme4u2c

Jensen

After college, Jensen, a 29-year-old data analyst, biked across the country, from the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles to Montauk, New York. The journey taught him a lot about himself, and he’s eager to learn even more inside the pods. Jensen's Instagram handle is @jensencolebutler.

Kacie

As the comedian of her friend group, Kacie, a 34-year-old hair and makeup artist, is searching for a sarcastic guy who communicates through funny movie quotes just like her. Kacie's Instagram handle is @anita_bigmac

Kait

Kait, a 33-year-old registered dietitian, is hyper-independent and has been waiting for a “life-changing and soul-shaking” connection. After her eight-year relationship didn’t end in marriage, she wasted her time on “too many poor quality” men. Kait's Instagram handle is @kaitnem

Joe

Described by those closest to him as “the life of the party,” Joe, a 29-year-old sales rep, has been known to steal the spotlight at a karaoke bar, usually singing Queen. Joe's Instagram handle is @josephferrucci.

Kalybryah

Kalybryah, a 29-year-old social worker, is looking for someone who loves her voice and will "continue to put in the work after the “I do’s.”' Looks like she picked the right reality dating show! Kalybryah's Instagram handle is @kalybriah

Jordan

Jordan, a 30-year-old service manager, is a single dad looking for someone who will love his son as much as his own. His Instagram photos often include images of him with his son or at the gym. Jordan's Instagram handle is @jordan.keltner.

Kaylen

Kaylen, a 29-year-old account executive, grew up in a martial arts family, and she won’t hesitate to give negative guys with big egos the chop. Instead, she’s looking for a lover — a lover of life, a lover of other humans, and a lover of animals. Kaylen's Instagram handle is @coloradokayyy

Logan

After spending four years single following the end of his last relationship, Logan, a 35-year-old account executive, is now looking for a partner who can take ownership of their mistakes and engage in tough, direct conversations that foster self-growth. Logan's Instagram handle is @_l_b_k

Madison

In pursuit of true love, Madison, a 28-year-old UX designer, went on 40 first dates last year, but came up empty. Now she’s taking her search to the pods in hopes of finding a man with gentle energy, good banter, and last, but not least, thick thighs. Madison's Instagram handle is @madisonvm.

Mike

Don’t be fooled by his “pretty face,” because Mike, a 38-year-old real estate investor, isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves and get his hands dirty. From building houses to conquering the real estate game, Mike considers himself a “jack of all trades” who loves to spread the wealth. Mike's Instagram handle is @mikebrockway_

Megan H

On the surface, Megan H, a 36-year-old property manager, may not look like your typical gamer. That is, until you spot her Zelda-inspired tattoo. Don’t worry, she doesn’t expect her future partner to geek out with her, as having separate hobbies and passions is key. Megan's Instagram handle is @m3ggs_and_bac0n.

Michael

Don't call him Mike. Michael, a 41-year-old medical sales rep, is too busy for nicknames. Entering into the experiment, he doesn’t want another pretty face — he’s looking for a “beautiful soul.” However, a “great smile” will also score points with the athletic singleton. Michael's Instagram handle is @michaelneal_empower.

Megan W

As a self-described “type A” perfectionist, Megan, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, has seen the fruits of her labor. In her 20s, she achieved significant financial success, which now allows her to enjoy the finer things in life. Megan's Instagram handle is @meganwalerius.

Nick

This former duathlete continues blazing trails in his everyday life. Nick, a 28-year-old luxury watch dealer, started his own business a few years ago, which allowed him to give up the 9-to-5 grind and make more time for adventure Nick's Instagram handle is @nickthewatchguy.

Patrick

Always cool under pressure, Patrick, a 31-year-old construction manager by day and poker player by night, isn't nervous about taking this unconventional approach to finding love, especially since dating as an Asian man in predominantly white Denver has sometimes been difficult. Patrick's Instagram handle is @patrickwsuzuki.

Shelby

As a “boss lady” real estate agent, Shelby knows how to seal a deal — but she still hasn’t found a guy who feels like home. Perhaps it’s because of the Denver dating pool, which is full of “super outdoorsy” men who don’t do it for her. Shelby's Instagram handle is @withshelby

Rohan