Fans Are Excited For Season 9 of 'Love Is Blind' on Netflix — When Is the Release Date? Season 9 was shot in Denver, Colo. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 15 2025, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Fans of the Netflix dating reality show Love Is Blind are excited about its return, and they want to know when the release date is for season 9, which was reportedly shot in Denver, Colo., according to KDVR News. Love Is Blind features a group of single people who date each other from soundproofed pods without being able to see their potential love interest. They date until they pick a mate to marry, and they don't meet face to face until after they are engaged.

According to Variety, the cast members aren't allowed any distractions while shooting the show, such as using their cell phones. They are separated by gender, and the only thing they have to go on with their potential mates is their voices through communication. Love Is Blind is hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa.

Source: Netflix Season 9 contestants Ali, Blake, and Kalybriah.

Here's the release date for 'Love Is Blind' season 9:

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 9 will drop on Oct. 1, 2025. The new cast includes a group of singletons between the ages of 27 to 4. Season 9 will introduce 32 new single people looking for a mate while living in Denver, Colo.

According to Netflix, an ex-COVID-19 crisis nurse, multiple Aries women and Gemini men, a single dad, several "avid concertgoers," and a championship poker player. The cast also includes a marketing manager, a luxury watch dealer, and a registered nurse.

"Within a matter of weeks, they’ll meet at the altar, where they’ll determine whether love is truly blind," says a prompt on the Netflix website. A social worker, a property manager, a hair and make-up artist, an accountant, a construction manager, a realtor, a finance manager, and an events manager are also part of the new cast.

Here is the 'Love Is Blind' episode schedule:

The episode guide for season 9 of Love Is Blind is as follows: Week 1 will drop on Wednesday, Oct. 1, and includes Episodes 1 through 6. Week 2 will drop on Oct. 8 and will include episodes 7, 8, and 9. Week 3 will be available on Oct. 15 and includes episodes 10 and 11. Week 4 will be available on Netflix on Oct. 22 and will conclude with episode 12. One of the season 9 cast members, 28-year-old Anna, spoke about the upcoming season in the trailer.

"I’m feeling all of the emotions in the whole world," she said. Another cast member added, "Why wouldn’t I meet my future husband on the other side of a wall?" Kaylen, who is a 29-year-old account executive, noted, "In previous relationships, I was often told, 'You’re doing too much,' and that’s something I’m not willing to sacrifice, is changing who I am."

Aries and Gemini are the most common Zodiac signs among the new pod squad... 👀😮https://t.co/mAe84jcBiC — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) September 10, 2025