Who Is Alexia Umansky's Boyfriend-Turned-Fiancé, and What Does He Do for a Living?

TV personality Alexia Umansky, daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, just reached a major romantic milestone in November 2024 with her boyfriend — now fiancé — Jake Zingerman! That’s right, Alexia and Jake are officially engaged, and fans are loving every detail. In a series of Instagram Stories, Alexia shared the gorgeous (and massive) engagement ring Jake gave her, along with a romantic proposal setup featuring sparkling candles and flowers spread around her home.

Given Alexia’s on-screen presence on Buying Beverly Hills and her eye-catching engagement ring, fans are eager to learn more about Jake and what he does for a living. Let’s dive in!

Who is Alexia Umansky's boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Jake Zingerman, and what is his job?

Alexia and Jake began dating in 2019, though they had already established a friendship before that. They got their own place together in February 2024. While much of Alexia's life is on display through her appearances on RHOBH and Buying Beverly Hills, not much is known about Jake. Given Alexia's career in real estate, it’s natural to wonder if Jake’s job lies within the industry or something similar.

After all, Jake shared a photo in April 2022 of himself and a presumed friend, both dressed in business attire. That friend, Liam Darmon, is a residential construction expert working in acquisitions for Divvy Homes, according to his LinkedIn profile. Were Jake and Liam handling business, or just enjoying a party? While we can't say for sure, we do know Jake enjoys posting pictures of his friends, family, and, of course, Alexia.

What is Jake Zingerman's net worth?

Jake's net worth isn't publicly known, though one thing’s for sure: he must be raking in the big bucks, considering Alexia’s massive engagement ring and the fact that they travel often (and we mean often!). In May 2024, the couple jetted off to Tokyo and the surrounding areas, sharing videos of their luxurious hotels and mouthwatering meals.

Source: Instagram/@alexiaumansky Alexia Umansky showing off her engagement ring.

During their first night in Tokyo, they stayed at The Edition, Toranomon, which generally costs upward of $1,000 per night! On their second night, they enjoyed an omakase dinner at Sushi Umi, which Jake said on Instagram he had to book months in advance. During their third night in Kyoto, they lodged at HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, a prestigious five-star hotel that costs a little under $1,000 a night, depending on the time of year.

Based on this vacation alone, we're pretty sure Alexia and Jake are doing pretty well financially. In fact, according to multiple sources, Alexia's net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $3.5 million, though these figures have not been confirmed.