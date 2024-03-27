Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Is Alexia Umansky Dating Anyone? The 'Buying Beverly Hills' Star Is Taken "I have no regrets, and my relationship is amazing and, you know, whatever happens in the future is what happens." By Alizabeth Swain PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 10:16 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Over nearly a decade and a half, fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been given a front-row seat to the lives of Kyle Richards's four daughters. We've seen it all from festive birthday celebrations to emotional college send-offs, and through the ebbs and flows of complex family relationships.

As the story continues to unfold, the spotlight has shifted off of Kyle and to Farrah Brittany, her daughter with former spouse Guraish Aldjufrie, alongside Alexia and Sophia Umansky. These dynamic siblings have now carved out their own space in the reality TV landscape, stepping boldly into the limelight with Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. Now that she's staring in a new TV show, fans are looking closer into Alexia's dating life. Is she dating anyone? Keep reading for all of the details.

Who is Alexia Umansky dating?

Alexia is still with her longtime boyfriend Jake Zingerman. Their relationship, a journey marked by shared adventures and milestones, began to blossom in 2019. They evolved from a deep-rooted friendship into a romantic partnership.

The couple, who have since openly shared their life together on social media, first hinted at their burgeoning love when Jake posted about completing a challenging hike and commemorating the feat with "12.8 mi and 22,000 steps later," on Instagram, capturing the essence of their supportive relationship from early on.

Over the years, their relationship has flourished, becoming a significant aspect of Alexia's life that she occasionally shares with the public. In July 2023, Alexia shared a major relationship milestone with a photo indicating that she and Jake had gotten matching tattoos, symbolizing their deepening bond.

In early January 2024, Alexia excitedly shared a glimpse into this new chapter of their lives together by reposting a friend's Instagram Story that featured the couple's first shared home, per Bravo TV. This move is particularly momentous for Alexia, marking not only her first home with Jake but also her first move since leaving her parents' Encino residence, where she returned after graduating from Emerson College in 2018.

Where are Jake and Alexia now?

Amid her family navigating personal upheavals, including her parents' separation and her older sister Farrah's recent split, Alexia is choosing to maintain a level of privacy around certain aspects of her own romantic life.

However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alexia shared that viewers can anticipate Jake making some appearances on the show Buying Beverly Hills. She also opened up about her positive outlook on her future with Jake.