'Beauty in Black' Season 2 Finally Revealed the Unpredictable Fate of Angel

Over the course of many years, Netflix enjoyed keeping fans waiting for new episodes of their favorite series. Anyone who tuned in to find out what happened in Wednesday or Stranger Things got a taste of these long television breaks. Thankfully, a drama series without the need for heavy special effects was back on the screen in no time. Beauty in Black delighted fans with its first season, and the second installment only promised to get better.

One of the biggest questions from the first season of Beauty in Black was connected to Angel's fate. The character found himself stuck in a dangerous situation during the last time he was seen by audiences. What happened to Angel in the second season of Beauty in Black? Here's what we know about the fate of the character portrayed by Xavier Smalls in the popular drama series.

What happened to Angel in 'Beauty in Black' Season 2?

According to People, Angel survived the events of the second season of Beauty in Black. That is, at least when it comes to the first half of the season. Viewers were kept on the edge of their seats as they were trying to figure out if Xavier's character was going to make it or not. It all started back when Horace Bellarie (Ricco Ross) accidentally ordered Angel to be killed. The people who had been instructed to take out the character were determined to end his life.

While Angel was shot while waiting at a bus stop, the second season of Beauty in Black revealed that he was only playing dead to escape from his attackers. Angel was able to survive the brutal attack that was sent his way. The second installment of the series showed Angel in the middle of a shopping spree. Through a phone call, Rain (Amber Reign Smith) cautiously asked for his help.

What happened to Kimmie in 'Beauty in Black'?

Angel is one of the most interesting characters introduced in Beauty in Black, but Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) was still the protagonist of the story. The young woman was looking to turn her life around during the first episodes of the drama. Kimmie's plan was to work at the hair care empire, but the protagonist couldn't seem to stay away from the disastrous consequences of her actions.

The first trailer for the second season of Beauty in Black saw Kimmie trying to take what was rightfully hers, only for other characters to step in the way. Nevertheless, Taylor's character managed to come out on top in the end. Kimmie was still the chief operating officer of the titular company once the first half of the second season came to a close. Mallory (Crystle Stewart) and Olivia (Debbie Morgan) wanted to keep her away from the position.