Horace's Fate Hangs in the Balance — Does He Die in 'Beauty in Black'?

At the end of Beauty in Black Season 1, Tyler Perry’s drama-packed series about an exotic dancer caught up in the lives of a dysfunctional family that heads a cosmetics empire and is entangled in trafficking schemes, Horace Bellarie’s (Rico Ross) fate hangs in the balance. The season finale closes with the family patriarch in the hospital, revealing to Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) that he is gravely ill.

With Netflix already greenlighting Season 2, fans can look forward to another binge-worthy installment — and hopefully, some answers to tie up the loose ends from Season 1. But in the meantime, one big question remains: Does Horace die in Beauty in Black? Here’s what we know.

Does Horace die in 'Beauty in Black'?

Horace's fate in Beauty in Black remains uncertain at the end of Season 1, Part 2, but he does reveal to Kimmie that he has terminal cancer. While it's likely that Horace will die at some point in the series, when that will happen remains unclear.

Given that he proposed to Kimmie, and she accepted after some thoughtful consideration, it seems apparent that Horace doesn't have much time left and is looking for someone dependable to take over the family business, essentially positioning Kimmie as the new matriarch of the Bellarie family.

Netflix has confirmed Season 2, teasing it as a "mother of a second season," adding that "Kimmie has only just begun to step into her power." This strongly suggests that Kimmie will take control, hinting that Horace may no longer be around to lead the family. Still, fans are holding out hope that Horace might return in Season 2 in some capacity.

Kimmie will inherit millions upon Horace's passing in 'Beauty in Black.'

Should Horace die in Beauty in Black, Kimmie will inherit a large sum of money. After accepting his proposal in Season 1, Part 2, and telling her friend Rain all about it, Rain immediately Googles Horace’s net worth, only to discover that he’s worth $376 million.

So, not only will Kimmie become Horace's kids' stepmother, but the company won’t be passed down to them. However, his fortune will be more than enough to settle her debts — and then some! "It’s a sugar baby’s dream, I guess, to have a sugar daddy who doesn’t want any sugar, but still gives you a company and millions. It’s great!" Taylor revealed in a recent interview with TV Line.

Fans are pleading for Horace's return in Season 2 of 'Beauty in Black.'

Although Horace reveals his devastating diagnosis at the end of Beauty in Black Season 1, fans are vocal on social media about their hopes that he’ll make it into Season 2. "You better not die in Season 2," one fan pleaded online, to which Rico actually shared the comment in his Instagram stories.