The Details of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s Messy and Expensive Divorce Revealed

It's never fun to see a couple's marriage end, but there's something especially heartbreaking when a celebrity romance deteriorates in public. Unfortunately, that was the fate of one of the industry's most endearing couples, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert.

Their fans once applauded Teyana and Iman's marriage, as they were seemingly invested in making their marriage and family, which includes their two daughters, Junie and Rue, work. However, after seven years of marriage, Teyana filed for divorce, shocking many who followed their relationship. So, what led to the once jaw-dropping couple's dissolving of assets? Here's the scoop.

Why did Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert divorce?

Rumblings of Teyana and Iman's divorce surfaced in September 2023. At the time, the A Thousand and One star confirmed she and her husband of seven years were separated. Court documents later showed Teyana privately filed to divorce Iman in January of that year, stating the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

“In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “To be 1000 percent clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children.”

While Teyana and Iman shared in their statement that infidelity didn't play a role in their divorce, court documents obtained by The New York Post showed that the former Cleveland Cavaliers player allegedly became involved in several cheating scandals during their January 2023 separation. Teyana claimed she initially planned to work on their marriage before Iman found himself in another scandal when The Neighborhood Talk spotted him with another woman. However, the woman said they weren't romantically involved.

The "Wake Up Love" singer added the couple's marriage further worsened as her music and acting opportunities increased. Teyana alleged the relationship had become "an emotional rollercoaster" as Iman struggled to support her blossoming career. She claimed he began expressing his jealousy towards her through "cruel treatment, narcissistic behavior" and often sent her "condescending text messages" and telling her he wasn't good enough for her because she earned more money than him.

Teyana eventually divorced Iman when she realized she “began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage." She also said she passed on opportunities to appease him, though he still "became more and more angry” about her fame.

Teyana Taylor received a hefty payday in her and Iman Shumpert's divorce settlement.

After nearly a year in court discussing the details of their divorce, Teyana and Iman reached a legally binding agreement, which The JasmineBrand first reported in June 2024. Since the divorce was finalized, some of the details surrounding the deal have surfaced. Teyana was rewarded four of the couple's luxury homes, which is reportedly worth over $10 million, per The Express Tribune.

Iman was also ordered to pay "a one-time seven-figure payment" and give his ex several vehicles, including a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus. He also agreed to pay Teyana $8,000 a month in child support for their daughters, plus their private school tuition. Additonally, the Book of Clarence star will also keep ownership of her businesses, “Taylormade” and “The Aunties.”