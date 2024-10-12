Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Teyana Taylor Reacts to Kayla Nicole's "Distasteful" Comments About Dating Iman Shumpert Kayla admitted to dressing up as Teyana for Halloween after Iman "dumped" her for the actor around 2016. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 12 2024, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@teyanataylor, @iamkaylanicole

2024 has undoubtedly been Teyana Taylor's winning season. But just because she's booked and busy doesn't mean she doesn't have time to clock someone's shade when the time warrants it.

Article continues below advertisement

Influencer Kayla Nicole experienced one of Teyana's rare clapbacks. In October 2024, Teyana addressed Kayla's comments about their shared ex, Iman Shumpert. Teyana took to Instagram to scold Kayla and warn anyone else not to cross her. So, what led to the drama between them? Here's everything we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor and Kayla Nicole's drama explained.

On Oct. 11, Kayla appeared on Angel Reese's podcast, "Unapologetically Angel." During the podcast, she admitted dressing up as Teyana for Halloween after discovering that she was "dumped" by Iman, so he could date the "Wake Up Love" singer. "I dressed up as that lady for Halloween," she told Angel.

Kayla never addressed Teyana by name but said the actor and singer was "famous at the time." Soon after the interview, photos of Kayla dressed up as Teyana from Kanye West's 2016 video for his song, "Fade," where she famously danced in her underwear in a gym throughout the video.

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor called Kayla Nicole's comments about her "distasteful" and "uncalled for."

The internet investigators weren't the only ones who caught wind of Kayla's shade towards Teyana. The "Gonna Love Me" singer also saw her comments and addressed them with a lengthy comment. On Oct. 11, she responded to the content creator by dragging her "choice of words" during her podcast interview.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's really crazy that everyone is allowed to bother me and be distasteful. EVERYBODY gets to play while I move with grace," Teyana began her response. ALWAYS! But now I want to have a little Sagittarius fun, too, and it's a problem?" The actor further criticized Kayla's choice of making her and Iman's "situationship" public, stating that she knew fans would eventually find out who she was talking about. She also clarified that her issues with Kayla go further than Kayla's history with her ex-husband.

Teyana Taylor just went thee f-ck off on Kayla Nicole:



It's really crazy that everyone is allowed to bother me & be distasteful... EVERYBODY gets to play.. while I move with grace. ALWAYS! But now I wanna have a lil sagittarius fun too and it's a problem?



F-ck the iman part,… pic.twitter.com/ObfRCPZra0 — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) October 11, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

"F--k the Iman part, l'm divorced and happily so, however her choice of words were very distasteful and uncalled for," Teyana added. "She knew exactly what she was doing. That lady said "she was famous at the time" also said "idc who see it" it was very distasteful & uncalled for. Most importantly she knew people would dig."

Teyana noted how Kayla was willing to "pull the Black card" after sharing with Angel about the bullying she received from Taylor Swift's fans soon after Taylor started dating Kayla's ex, Travis Kelce, but turned on Teyana in the same interview. She also mentioned how she "liked" Kayla's Halloween costume Instagram posts while unaware of the "shady" backstory.

Article continues below advertisement

"Whole time I ain't even know she was being shady," Teyana ended her since-deleted message. "Now I do. So in that case, petty panties on. I had my little fun, I said what I said, and now I'm done and headed back to set.

Sometimes I’m asked about my personal life and decide to share the lessons I’ve learned.



To reiterate what I said in the hour long interview - learn from my mistakes. If u watched in its entirety, you’d know I don’t condone the “crazy” decision I made literally 10 YEARS AGO. — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) October 11, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Soon after Teyana's comments to Kayla began circulating, the YouTuber addressed the drama with another subliminal message. On her X account, she said she discussed her and Iman's past to "share the lessons I've learned."