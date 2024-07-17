Distractify
Amber Rose's Forehead Tattoo Steals Spotlight at Republican National Convention

In early 2020, model and TV personality Amber Rose debuted a forehead tattoo that reads "Bash Slash."

Amber Rose smiles onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024.
On Monday, July 15, 2024, model and television personality Amber Rose caused quite a stir by speaking at the Republican National Convention and endorsing former President Donald Trump as the party's presidential nominee.

However, what really caught everyone's attention was the enormous tattoo prominently displayed on her forehead. Well, what's that all about? What's the story behind the tattoo on Amber Rose's forehead? Here's everything we know.

Amber Rose speaks during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024.
Amber Rose got a forehead tattoo as a tribute to her sons.

If you're having trouble deciphering Amber Rose's forehead tattoo, fear not — we're here to help! The tattoo reads "Bash Slash," which honors her sons Sebastian Thomaz and Slash Edwards.

In a December 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Amber explained her decision to get the risky tattoo. She told the outlet, "I'm just a rebel, man, I'm like a rockstar! I had this stencil on my forehead for about four days, five days, to live with it ... I would just walk past the mirrors ... and try to live with it before I got it done."

"This is like my crown," Amber added. "I love tattoos. I felt like, you know, usually women wouldn't do this, so it made me want to do it more,"

"And I enjoy pissing people off as well," she noted. "It's pretty fun."

Amber Rose debuted the tattoo in a since-deleted Instagram post back in early 2020. Her decision sparked criticism from many, who labeled it a big mistake. However, despite the backlash surrounding her forehead tattoo, Amber remains undeterred by the negativity.

"I don't live my life for other people," Amber explained to Us Weekly in October 2020. "If I let people affect me in that way, I would just be miserable every day. I wouldn't be the great mom that I am. I would be depressed and I would be filled with anxiety."

