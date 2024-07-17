How Much Is Tenacious D's Kyle Gass Worth Amid Trump Joke Controversy?

If things go south, how well will Kyle hold up on his own?

After an ill-made joke at the expense of former president Donald Trump , who was recently targeted in an alleged assassination attempt , Tenacious D's Kyle Gass is watching his career fall apart. The quick quip, in which he wished on some birthday candles that the next person to try and shoot Trump wouldn't miss, has all but cost him his spot in one of the most famous comedy rock groups to ever exist — and even that seems to be hanging by a thread.

Amid rumors that the duo are splitting following the cancellation of their Spicy Meatball Tour and a statement from Jack Black claiming that all future creative projects with Tenacious D are being put on hold, as well as reports that he has been dropped by his talent agent, fans want to know more about Kyle's financial situation. If things go south, how well will he hold up on his own?

Let's take a look at Kyle Gass's net worth.