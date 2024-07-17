How Much Is Tenacious D's Kyle Gass Worth Amid Trump Joke Controversy?
If things go south, how well will Kyle hold up on his own?
After an ill-made joke at the expense of former president Donald Trump, who was recently targeted in an alleged assassination attempt, Tenacious D's Kyle Gass is watching his career fall apart. The quick quip, in which he wished on some birthday candles that the next person to try and shoot Trump wouldn't miss, has all but cost him his spot in one of the most famous comedy rock groups to ever exist — and even that seems to be hanging by a thread.
Amid rumors that the duo are splitting following the cancellation of their Spicy Meatball Tour and a statement from Jack Black claiming that all future creative projects with Tenacious D are being put on hold, as well as reports that he has been dropped by his talent agent, fans want to know more about Kyle's financial situation. If things go south, how well will he hold up on his own?
Let's take a look at Kyle Gass's net worth.
What is Kyle Gass's net worth?
All things considered, Kyle Gass seems to be doing pretty well for himself financially. While it's nothing compared to Jack Black's whopping $50 million valuation, Kyle's net worth stacks up at about $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth — and hey, it's not really a fair comparison. Kyle Gass was never the Kung Fu Panda.
Kyle Gass
Musician, actor
Net worth: $3 million
Kyle Gass is a musician and actor, making up one-half of iconic comedy rock duo Tenacious D alongside Jack Black. Kyle was recently involved in some controversy surrounding a joke he made onstage at former president Trump's expense, fueling rumors that Tenacious D will be splitting for good.
Birthdate: July 14, 1960
Birthplace: Walnut Creek, Calif.
Birth name: Kyle Richard Gass
Education: UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television
While there's no telling exactly how Kyle's recent controversy will affect his net worth, it's hard to assume that it'll result in a major financial boost for the musician.