"Political Games Are Inferior to Love" — Melania Trump Breaks Silence Regarding Alleged Assassination Attempt

On July 13, 2024, former President Donald Trump was allegedly targeted in an assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania. Shots were heard and Trump was tackled by Secret Service agents in an ordeal that left two dead — both the reported gunman and an innocent rally attendee. There are plenty of conspiracy theories about what happened, including that the shooting was staged; however, there has been no public evidence to support these claims.

Though Trump himself is reported to be fine, it's understandable that his family was — and is — likely terrified. In a lengthy statement on her X page, former First Lady Melania Trump addressed the incident. Here's what she had to say.

Melania Trump addresses rally shooting: "The winds of change have arrived."

In a long statement posted on social media, Melania Trump recalls how she felt when the alleged assassination attempt took place: "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change. ... A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion."

Melania addresses the American people as a bipartisan whole, asking for unity, compassion, and empathy. "Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk," she writes. "Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings ... We are all humans, and fundamentally, instinctively, we want to help one another. American politics are only one vehicle that can uplift our communities. Love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities."

She ends her statement with a call to action: "Ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realize this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships, again."

Responses to Melania's statement were expectedly mixed, from staunch support to some questioning her sincerity. "Thank you Melania! Look forward to you coming back as First Lady," one person wrote.