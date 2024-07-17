Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL United Airlines Apologizes to Terrell Davis After Wrongfully Arresting the NFL Alum The NFL MVP shared his side of the "traumatizing events" on his Instagram account in July 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 17 2024, Published 10:13 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis is using his platform to tell his truth. Those who follow football know that Terrell was a sixth-round draft pick for the Denver Broncos in 1995. He went on to have a stellar career in the sport, becoming the NFL's MVP in 1998 and the Super Bowl XXXII MVP.

Article continues below advertisement

In July 2024, Terrell claimed he was targeted and wrongfully accused by United Airlines and took to his social media accounts to share his side of the story. Here's what happened and United Airlines's response.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Terrell Davis on United Airlines?

On Monday, July 15, Terrell discussed being handcuffed by United Airlines. In a lengthy Instagram post, he explained that he and his wife and three kids were on the plane when one of his sons asked a flight attendant for ice. Terrell noticed the flight attendant wasn't responding to his son, so he tapped the flight attendant's shoulder to get his attention.

Terrell stated the flight attendant yelled, "Don't hit me!" in response to Terell tapping him on the shoulder. Terell said he backed off and returned to his seat, thinking the issue was over. But once the flight landed, six law officials boarded the plane, handcuffed Davis, and removed him from the plane.

Article continues below advertisement

United Airlines apologized to Terrell Davis in a statement.

Terrell's Instagram post quickly circulated, prompting United Airlines to apologize for the wrongful arrest and announce the dismissal of the flight attendant.