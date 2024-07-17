Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Former Denver Broncos Star Terrell Davis Is Proud to Show off His Kids Terrell and his wife have two sons and one daughter. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 17 2024, Published 9:34 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@therealterrelldavis

While some celebrities and sports stars are less than keen on publicizing their children and families, some love to show them off. Former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis definitely falls into the latter category, often posting snaps of his kids and talking about them in interviews. While most of Terrell's stories regarding his children are positive, one incident took place on Saturday, July 13 involving his son that has taken the internet by storm.

According to a statement on his Instagram, Terrell was handcuffed in California following a flight during which his son asked the flight attendant for a cup of ice, which the attendant presumably did not hear. When Terrell "lightly tapped his arm to get his attention," the attendant then reportedly accused him of being violent, which landed him in cuffs.

Source: instagram/@therealterrelldavis Terrell Davis and family

In his statement, Terrell said, "The traumatizing experience of my two sons, my daughter, and my wife watching me being placed in handcuffs — without due process or any explanation — cannot be undone." Let's get to know his young children.

Terrell Davis and wife Tamiko Nash have three children: Jaxon, Myles, and Dylan.

Terrell and his wife, Tamiko Davis (née Nash) were married in 2009 and have remained married since. The couple have three children together: two sons, Jaxon and Myles, who are currently 13 and 11, and a daughter, Dylan, who is currently 9.