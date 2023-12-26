Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “I Always Fly with Him” — United Passenger’s Dog All of a Sudden Banned from Boarding A United Airlines customer slammed the airline for refusing to let her board with her 6lb dog, says it's the first time it's ever happened to her. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 26 2023, Published 9:44 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @teamlin2toxic

A woman was left flabbergasted after she wasn't allowed to bring her 6 lb. dog aboard a United Airlines flight, stating that she has never once in her life had an issue when flying with her dog. What's even more befuddling is that in the video she recorded documenting her experience in trying to board the United flight, there seemed to be another passenger who was also trying to get on the flight with a dog of his own.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker, Marie (@teamlin2toxic) writes in a text overlay of a viral clip that's garnered over 6.3 million views on the popular social media application: "UNITED AIRLINE WORKER WONT ALLOW MY 6lbs DOG TO FLY" in a clip documenting her frustrating experience with the company.

"I think this lady's having an off day or something cause the fact that she declined my dog, she declined his dog," she says in the beginning of the video, panning her camera around to show another passenger who also appears to be traveling with a pet.

Article continues below advertisement

@teamlin2toxic I WILL NEVER FLY UNITED airlines @United Airlines and yes, the manager came and agreed with her and hardly even looked at my dog. Just sad. ♬ original sound - LinMarieTooLit Source: TikTok | @teamlin2toxic

Marie couldn't believe that her relatively small dog wasn't being allowed on the airplane: "my dog is six pounds bro. I always fly with him. Six pounds. And she's just saying I'mma deny you from flying with him today and now I'm sitting here waiting for a manager," she says, incredulous as to the treatment she's receiving from United Airlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Another passenger with a pet can be heard complaining about the airline's pet policy, stating that they just previously flew with their pet on United a few days prior. "I will never fly United again," the TikToker says into the camera in disbelief at the airline's sudden change in pet flying policy.

Marie then begins to criticize the United employee's assertion that her pup is too large to bring aboard the plane, however, she indicates that her pup, while still inside of the carrier, weighs only 10 lbs. Again, that includes the dog inside of the see-through plastic backpack she carries him around in.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @teamlin2toxic

In another portion of the video, Marie can be seen engaging in a discussion with the United Airlines employee about the size of her dog. The employee asserts that the pup is too big to fit underneath an airplane seat where she can stand up and move around unrestricted.

Article continues below advertisement

The look on Marie's face appears to indicate how ridiculous she feels this reasoning is as her dog is clearly on the smaller side and again, as the TikToker says, she's never had an issue flying with her pet before.

Another flier with a pet can be seen arguing with the United Airlines employee off camera stating that he already flew in from Boston with his pet on a United flight, but the worker says she can't speak for any other United divisions/branches but that she can only speak for Texas.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @teamlin2toxic

"I flew United with this dog!" the other dog owner can be heard shouting off-camera. "I hear you," the employee says before the man shouts, "No you don't hear me! I flew United with this dog! I haven't seen my daughter in a year and I flew United with this dog three days ago. Okay? He's been under the seat the whole time," the man continues to argue.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point in the video, it appears that a United Airlines employee has started questioning Marie's decision to record the interaction, however the TikToker clarifies that she's keeping the camera focused on her face the entire time.

It didn't seem like the airline was budging when it came to allowing Marie's dog on the flight as after the argument, the next portion of the video shows her speaking into the camera and stating that United wouldn't allow her aboard the plane with her "6lb toy poodle."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @teamlin2toxic

What's more is that because she purchased a "basic economy ticket" which is typically non-refundable unless there is a massive delay on behalf of the airline or another qualifying extenuating circumstance, Marie said that she might not get her money back for the flight.

Article continues below advertisement

This left Marie outside of the airport and taking an "Uber back home," so she could regroup, sit down, and formulate a plane on how she could figure out how to "get back home for the holidays."

"When I say f--- United, I mean that from the bottom of my heart," she says into the camera. "Y'all need to fire her," Marie adds, doubling down on her dislike for the way the employee handled the situation. The clip ends with Marie and her puppy sitting in the back of what is presumably an Uber, the camera focused on her dog who is quietly sitting in their "bubble" backpack.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @teamlin2toxic

Marie added more context to the story in a caption for the clip: "I WILL NEVER FLY UNITED airlines @United Airlines and yes, the manager came and agreed with her and hardly even looked at my dog. Just sad."

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters who saw her video seemed equally miffed on behalf of the other flier: "The fact that he came with his dog and can’t go back with the dog on the same airline is very sad," one person wrote.

Someone else said that as awful as the situation was, there was some comfort to be had in the fact that another person was there to share in her anger: "It’s so nice when you have someone else there to be mad for you," they wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @teamlin2toxic

However, there was one TikToker who had a theory of their own and, unsurprisingly, it had to do with corporate greed: "Chances are they're OVERBOOKED & they want your seat."