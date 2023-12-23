Home > Viral News > Trending Man Tries to Flee Scene of Accident in Slow-Motion After Backing Into Someone’s Car TikTokers are laughing in response to a video of a driver attempting to flee the scene of an accident after they backed into someone's vehicle. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 23 2023, Published 9:08 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @skiz_fps

TikTokers are cracking up at a "hit and run" incident posted to the popular social media application which features a man attempting to wrestle a car into stopping after its driver backed into a vehicle and tried getting away.

The user, @skiz_fps, received over 11,000 comments in response to the video, and there were numerous commenters who thought that the molasses-slow hyperbolic reactions to the person driving away were hilarious, as were what they perceived to be an over-dramatization of events that transpired in the clip.

"Backed into a car and dipped," a text overlay on the video reads, which shows a group of people trying to stop a driver from leaving an area with nothing but their bodies. As it becomes clear that the driver has no intention of stopping his car, more and more people begin to move away from the vehicle with the exception of a man in a blue shirt who pushes against the vehicle.

The car then peels out as the man in the blue shirt tries to hold on, this time from the driver's side window. As the vehicle proceeds to accelerate out of the parking lot, the man in blue slides starts falling on the side of the vehicle until he ultimately crashes to the ground, a friend of his screaming as he does.

The TikToker who uploaded the clip gave a bit more context into what exactly happened in the situation: "This guy pulled out and smashed this ladys car and it was a show after that"

A number of TikTokers who saw the clip mocked what they perceived to be histrionics displayed by the folks who were responding to the sedan's back-up-and-smash-and-try-to-escape antics.

Source: TikTok | @skiz_fps

A number of folks made fun of the fact that they didn't think there was actually a hit and run attempted, mentioning that the man who was holding onto the vehicle and then fell to the ground wasn't really struck by the vehicle: "That was not a hit and run that man tripped on his shoe," one person wrote.

Another lampooned the man's thought process in standing right in front of the vehicle: "Guy thought he was gonna stop a moving car" While someone else couldn't believe that someone wouldn't just get the make and model of the vehicle along with the license plate number and call it in instead of trying to fight an automobile.

"Risking your whole life for a dented bumper is WILDDDDD," they wrote. There were folks who had other questions, however: "I just wanna know why there was a heard of elderly there at this one wine store," someone else wrote.

There were a lot of folks who seemed to be tickled pink by the fact the group of elderly folks were moving so slowly during the half-speed mayhem: "WHY IS EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN SLOW MOTION LOL" "The way she dramatically yells omg" "Even the guy driving the car said 'just take a picture'"

And while these kind of "hit-and-run" incidents seem to be primarily a type of TikTok comedic fodder, there are tons of hit-and-runs that occur in the US each year that result in severe vehicular damage, extreme bodily harm, or death.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety published an aggregation of hit-and-run traffic safety data between 2006 and 2016. In that ten year span, there were an average of 682,000 incidents. For some reason, 2015 was a breakout year for hit-and-runs at 737,100, and the analysis distinguishes between the hit-and-runs that resulted in deaths versus accidents/injuries.

Value Penguin also published some alarming data about a frightening new trend in hit-and-runs that have occurred over the past 10 years: there's been a massive "spike" in fatal hit-and-run accidents: and 89% jump in the last decade. The outlet broke down the worrying numbers: in California. 10.1% of all fatal accidents were hit-and-runs, the most in the country.

However, according to the Aaron Law Group, California isn't the state with the most hit-and-run accidents despite having the highest percentage of hit-and-run fatalities — that distinction belongs to Wyoming, followed by Iowa and Michigan — all of these states require drivers purchase car insurance plans in order to legally drive their vehicles.

Depending on the state one lives in, leaving the scene of an accident carries different fines. According to a hashtag posted by @skiz_fps, it seems that the incident occurred in New York, and according to this legal resource, fleeing the scene of an accident isn't really a crime, but an infraction which "is still punishable by a fine of up to $250 and up to 15 days in jail."

