International Student Applies to Miami University, Shocked to Discover It’s Not in Florida

Valerie Do was looking to go to school outside of her native country of Vietnam and set her sites on the US. As a young college student visiting from a foreign country, why wouldn't she want to go to a beautiful, fun, and hip place so she could not only work hard but play hard to boot?

And when it comes to scenic spots with plenty to do, along with pretty much beautiful year-round weather with amazing beaches, it doesn't really get much better than Miami. So Valerie thought, why not apply to Miami University? So she did.

The trouble is, she applied to Miami University, Ohio, and didn't know that there was a difference between the University of Miami, and the school located in the Buckeye State. In fact, she didn't even know the Buckeye State was a thing. She tweeted about her mistake in a viral TikTok that racked up an absolutely mad number of views on the popular social media platform.

She writes in a text overlay of the video: "When someone says 'go to hell' but I am studying abroad at Miami University of Ohio. I thought it was Miami Florida and did not realize. There are no beaches here it's just cornfield in the middle of nowhere' and to further drive home the misery she is enduring, Valerie caps it off with a crying emoji.

Her clip also hilariously uses a sound bite from the track 'I'm Already There (Message from Home)' by LoneStar, referring to the fact that she is, indeed, in hell due to her mistake in applying to the wrong University of Miami.

The TikToker further explains how easy it was for her to make this error, penning in a caption that since she was traveling from overseas to come to school in America, she had no idea what Ohio even was: "Didn’t know ohio was a state lmfao (i’ve never been to the US before college)"

Source: TikTok | @dankgiao

A number of different TikTokers penned sympathetic messages to her plight, with one person stating that they've never heard of the University of Miami in Ohio either, but that they've nonetheless been hearing more and more about it in recent weeks.

"Ok but I didn’t know Miami University in Ohio existed until last week and this is the 3rd time since then I’ve seen something about it"

Apparently, applying to the wrong college is an issue that other college hopefuls have had: "i did the same thing and accidentally applied to the wrong college only realized when i had my mom read my application essay and shefreaked out lol"

Source: TikTok | @dankgiao

Someone else suggested that she could make the most out of her unintentional move to Ohio by visiting a nearby major city where there's a lot more to do than study and stare at cornfields: "come to Cincinnati, we're about 45 minutes away but there's lots of stuff to do here."

Someone seemed to express their sympathy with Valerie's conundrum, they said, after checking it out its location online: "I had to hop on Google maps, and the amount of times I had to zoom out

Apparently this type of misunderstanding happens, like this one dude's dad who thought that Indianapolis was located near a beach: "My dad experienced something similar. He moved to Indianapolis from Birmingham, UK back in the ‘70s, thinking Indianapolis was near the coast" Maybe the guy confused it with Atlantis?

Source: TikTok | @dankgiao

This isn't the first time a college student has gone viral for applying to the wrong school: Kaitlynn Lovelady from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette typed in SLCC online, filled out an application, and paid the $40 fee so she could enroll in some summer classes to graduate more quickly.

What she didn't know, however, is that she wasn't applying to South Louisiana Community College, but rather Salt Lake Community College in Utah. She hopped online to post about her error and it didn't take long for her tweet to go viral.