Woman Claps Back at Argument Stating That People Who Are Struggling Aren't Working Hard Enough

People of a certain age seem to enjoy downplaying the current economic struggles of today. My entire generation of millennials was born into a financial situation that practically backed us into a corner by the time we graduated from college and the ever-evolving economic system of the United States has made it difficult for folks my age to strike it out on our own or make a decent living. Despite this, we're the ones being blamed for not thriving within the system.

Older folks have always argued that young people aren't making it because they're too lazy or feel too entitled. Meanwhile, we're constantly trying to make ends meet in an economy that almost sets us up to fail. To that end, Blaire Allison on TikTok (@blaire_allison) was confronted with that same tired argument that people who are struggling these days aren't working hard enough. "I cannot stand when people live in denial, so I will speak up," she said in a video she posted.

This TikToker posted her response to someone claiming that people who struggle aren't working hard enough.

In late November 2023, Blaire posted a TikTok as a way to respond to an argument she'd been a part of. While she wasn't responding directly to the "guy" she'd been speaking to, she had plenty to say.

She'd apparently been told that the only reason that people are struggling financially in this day and age is because they aren't working hard enough. This person even claimed that the economy was "booming." Boy, did Blaire have a response.

"Does this guy realize that today, there are people who are making 30 to 50 thousand more dollars a year than they were making three to five years ago but they're still struggling today?" Blaire posited in her video.

She went on to reference how expensive regular groceries have gotten and that even elderly folks have to get low-paying jobs to make ends meet. Blaire even claims that people in their 30s and 40s who have stable income have still had to move back in with their parents because they can't afford rent or other home-related expenditures.

As far as Blaire's situation goes, she's a full-time worker with kids and a two-hour commute. She's more than familiar with the struggle and how nothing is set up to help her thrive. "Do not tell me the economy is booming when people are struggling the way they are," Blaire retorted.

Sounds to me like whoever she was arguing with probably hasn't adjusted for inflation on any of his talking points. Prices for basic living necessities have skyrocketed over the past few decades. It's gotten to the point where folks are convinced that we've entered an all-new modern-day economic depression. Folks in the comments section of Blaire's video are inclined to agree.

One person wrote, "Full time RN with a small business and a side hustle and I'm still not making it. A medical bill for routine care with insurance just destroyed me." Another TikToker commented, "I make $30 an hour [working] 60-70 hours a week and ends barely meet."

When I was growing up, my generation was expected to have all of this figured out by the time we graduated college in four years at 21 years old. We were also pressured into getting married before 25 and having a house shortly after that. Nowadays, we're lucky enough if we get to move out of our parents' house into apartments that we hate.