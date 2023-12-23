Home > Viral News > Trending Teacher Shares Students’ Brutal Responses for What to Get Someone in Their ‘30s for Christmas A 7th grade teacher asked his students what the best gifts for 30-year-olds would be, and if you're self conscious about getting old, these will hurt. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 23 2023, Published 9:19 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @7thgradechronicles

A 7th-grade teacher decided to ask his students what they thought the perfect gift for someone in their '30s would be, and the majority of kids just used it as an opportunity to call 30-somethings a bunch of geriatrics.

Article continues below advertisement

@7thgradechronicles shared their video in a viral TikTok that's accrued over 2.4 million views on the popular social media platform and there were throngs of people who thought the kids' choices were hilariously spot on.

"I asked my students: what do you buy someone in their 30s for the holidays?" he writes in a text overlay at the beginning of the video, which shows him recording himself and making an inquisitive facial expression in the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

His video then transitions to screenshots of post-it notes that include his students' responses: with many of them highlighting just how old his students think 30-year-olds are. "Measuring cups bwahaha" "Signs that says 'bless this home'"

Article continues below advertisement

The hits just kept on coming, and the entries continued to paint 30-somethings as boring with no desire to ever have fun again in their lives. At least there was one student who picked a functional gift: "A dyson vacuum," and the one that followed this recommendation was also useful, if not a bit disrespectful.

"A bottle of wine and hip implants :)" The smiley face makes the comment even more insulting. "Panera bread gift card. People in their 30's love soup!" another student wrote. "Bingo cards" — kid, he says people in their 30's, not those in a Boynton Beach retirement community in their '80s.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @7thgradechronicles

Someone else recommended a bit of self-care: "you give them bath & body works stuff. It wat my mom wants!" "Expensive meats," was another suggestion and with the cost of groceries spiking steadily since 2021, this would probably be a present tons of people would appreciate, if they eat meat that is.

Article continues below advertisement

And when you think of "hard candies," a following student's recommendation, you probably recall visits to your Nana's house, but they seemed to think that would be a great gift for 30-somethings.

Apparently if you're in your 30s, you're also a big fan of the Candy Crash Saga game, so getting someone a "premium" version of the app would go a long way according to one of the TikToker's students.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @7thgradechronicles

One of the kids didn't even try to mince words, as they straight up called 30-year-olds elderly: "you get them old people candles that smell like 'home' or 'back then'" If bargain clothes stores are your thing, then you'll like this other 7th grader's recommendation: a "T.J. Maxx gift card."

Article continues below advertisement

Another student simply penned, "the wrinkle creams." They didn't specify which one, they didn't mention a brand, just creams to help combat the presumed wrinkles that come once you're neared the ancient era of your 30s.

Someone else seemed considered for the well-being of the antediluvian demographic and thought this gift might help them feel much better: "heated blanket cuz their muscles be hurtin" they wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @7thgradechronicles

And the next post-it makes it seem like some of these 7th graders have been listening to millennial slander on TikTok as they wrote: "A coffee mug that says 'Don't talk to me until I've had my coffee' because they're all coffee obsessed millennials."

Article continues below advertisement

The next student had a pretty dark sense of humor as they penned: "A lawyer for the divorce attorney (fight for the kids)" It's clear that the teacher saved the best and most mouth-dropping comment for last, and the jokes continued in the TikTok's comments section.

One commenter who saw the clip penned: "honestly mostly solid suggestions" And there were other folks who thought that there was most certainly some truth to the suggestions that these kids had: "Our muscles do be hurtin," one person wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @7thgradechronicles