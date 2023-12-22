Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok A Woman Discovered Her Husband Was Cheating on Her — With Her Mother A woman took to social media to share how her husband had an affair with her mom, how she found out, and what the aftermath of the affair was. By Jamie Lerner Dec. 22 2023, Published 8:56 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@KATenacious

As we get older, we learn that affairs are just a part of life. Everyone knows someone who has cheated or been cheated on, and almost everyone has their own experience with this sort of betrayal. But we doubt that anyone can match TikToker Katherine's (@KATenacious) story. Hopping on the TikTok trend of exposing husbands’ mistresses, Katherine shared that her husband’s mistress was her own mother.

It feels like something out of a horror movie, so as Katherine received question upon question about what really happened, she decided to share her story in detail. In four videos, Katherine explains how she found out about the affair, what went down, and what happened afterward. And the story is one we hope to never live through ourselves.

Katherine found out her husband had an affair with her mom after she had some suspicions.

After Katherine gave birth to her twins, she started noticing some odd behaviors from her husband and mother. In the first part of the story, Katherine shares how she found it odd that whenever her husband and mother hugged each other, it was typically a long embrace, sometimes even with a twirl. Her husband also gave her mother foot rubs in front of her.

But Katherine didn’t want to believe an affair was possible or question anything because she didn’t want to believe that “the two people who she loved and trusted most in the world” would betray her like that. However, Katherine’s grandmother (her mom’s mother) also noticed the strange behavior.

Obviously, Katherine didn’t know what to do. What would you do in that situation?! They don’t teach you how to deal with a potential affair between your mother and husband in school. Katherine’s grandmother suggested she wait for the truth to come out because, without proof, it’s a very serious accusation to make.

So she waited … an entire day! Everything came to a head later that night around Valentine’s Day when her husband was out “DoorDashing.” Katherine’s husband worked as a DoorDasher, which is a pretty convenient job to have an affair with. Typically, he would keep Katherine updated on his timing, but he happened to “lose track of time” on this fateful evening.

Katherine decided to FaceTime him, and he acted as normally as possible while sitting in his driver’s seat, but when Katherine noticed he wasn’t where he said he would be, she asked him why he was lying. He denied it and they fought back and forth until he finally admitted that he wasn’t where he said.

At that point, Katherine heard a woman’s voice in the passenger seat as her husband quickly looked to his right. She asked who he was with and at first, he of course said he was with no one. But when she asked again, saying she heard a voice, he just hung up the phone.

They went back and forth calling and hanging up. After Katherine took a breather, she called again and her husband finally showed her the passenger seat, but with no one in it. It became obvious to Katherine that her husband, who gaslit her by saying there was no one there the entire time, was covering up something major.

So Katherine called her younger sister, who was living with their parents at the time, to ask if her mom was home. Her sister revealed that Katherine’s husband picked up their mother earlier in the evening and told her sister not to tell Katherine, which confirmed her suspicions.

After this, Katherine called her mother eight times before she picked up. At this point, Katherine knew that she was right about the affair. If she wasn’t, why would her mother know not to pick up the phone? When she eventually picked up, she answered angrily, “What, Katherine?” Katherine asked to be put on speaker and instructed her husband to come home immediately with her mother.

She sat them down and asked them if they were sleeping together. They denied it at the moment, but the next day, they both admitted to it. Katherine called her father (who is still in the picture!) and they met up to discuss. He simply said, mysteriously, that she would “learn the full truth” the next day.

So the next day, Katherine confronts her husband, who admits to the entire affair from start to finish. He blames Katherine, saying that she’s a bad mother and wife, and to Katherine, he’s not remorseful a bit. In fact, “he seems proud,” she says. So she takes her twins and stays with her grandmother, protecting them from the twisted affair and people involved.

In the end, the relationship between her mother and her husband breaks up her marriage, as well as the relationship she had with her mother, who was her “best friend” before this. But their relationship doesn’t last. Katherine’s father takes her mother back to keep up their family’s good name in the local church and avoid divorce.