Teacher's Mother Transforms Students' Artwork Into Warm Winter Hats Second-grade teacher Mrs. White surprised her class when she revealed that her mom had turned their coloring pages into cozy winter hats. By Kelly Corbett Dec. 22 2023, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

We love it when teachers go above and beyond for their students, especially during the holiday season. Remember Ms. Fitz, the third-grade teacher turned basketball superstar who went viral after making an impossible basketball shot and then rewarding her students with hot cocoa?

Well, now we’ve got another heartwarming story, starring second-grade educator Mrs. White, who gifted each of her students with a handmade hat thanks to her mom.

A second-grade teacher goes viral for her student's holiday presents.

Mrs. White (@teachingwithmrswhite) is a second-grade teacher who is popular on TikTok for her "life of a teacher" kind of content. In a video that has gotten over 5 million likes, she explains the sweet idea her mom had for her students' presents this year. While Mrs. White normally gives books to her class during the holiday season, she and her mom decided to get even more personal this year.

“I gave each of my students a paper, that looks like this,” she said holding up a coloring sheet of a striped hat. "And they had to color the Christmas hat however they wanted as long as it was like solid colors, Mrs. White explained. "And then my mom made their design,’ she said holding up a knitted hat, next to a student's coloring sheet, which served as the blueprint.

This sweet and thoughtful gesture has melted hearts online, with viewers praising the mother-daughter duo for their kindness and creativity. "So a really good mom raised a really good teacher," wrote one user in the comment section.

In another video, Mrs. White showcased the adorable array of knitted hats her mom had made for her class of 22. She mentioned that it took her mom a week in total, and that she had a machine to make the process go faster. While some kids opted for a rainbow hat, a few boys chose to color their hats in the same unique pattern so that they would match with all their friends.

Some kids drew speckles on their hats, which inspired Mrs. White's mom to mimic the effect by using special colored yarn. She did her best to make each hat look like the original design.

Mrs. White also shared a video of the moment she revealed the actual hats to her class. "My mom turned your drawings into actual hats," she announced to them. In the background, the excitement of her students could be heard. "So, all of you will have a hat to wear and keep your little heads warm for the winter," Mrs. White continued.

As she began distributing the hats to her students, she asked them to express their thanks so she could share it with her mom, whose name we learn is Mrs. Bell. "What do we say to Mrs. Bell?" Mrs. White asked her class. A chorus of friendly "thank yous" echoed through the classroom.

