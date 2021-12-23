Third Grade Teacher Ms. Fitz Makes “Hail Mary” Shot for Students in Adorable Viral Video

Third Grade Teacher Ms. Fitz Makes “Hail Mary” Shot for Students in Adorable Viral VideoBy Kelly Corbett
Dec. 23 2021, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
A new feel-good video circulating around the internet just reminded us how great (and talented!) teachers really are. In fact, we think that third-grade teacher Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz to her students, deserves a spot on our "Teachers Who Went Above and Beyond for Their Students" list.
So, what exactly did Ms. Fitz do to become the talk of the internet and most possibly the coolest teacher ever (or at least in the eyes of her students)?
Keep scrolling to watch the now-viral video of Ms. Fitz flexing her basketball skills in order to deliver her students a sweet surprise.
Third-grade teacher, Kathleen Fitzpatrick, just made her students' day in an adorable viral video.
Holy Trinity School, a Jesuit-run Catholic elementary school located in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., shared an action-packed video on Instagram on Dec. 20, 2021. In the clip, Ms. Fitz is on the basketball court while her class enjoys recess.
"Ms. Fitz threw a Hail Mary and promised all the third-graders hot chocolate if she made the shot," the caption of the video read. "Well, God was looking out for her... Frigid last week of school, here we come."
For context, a Hail Mary "is when you shoot what you think is an impossible shot" in basketball, according to Urban Dictionary. (And in this case, "Hail Mary" holds some extra meaning, given that the school is Catholic.)
In the video, Ms. Fitz is seen swiftly making a basket from the opposite side of the court — a shot that would be fairly unfathomable for the average person.
Ms. Fitz becomes an internet star — and even gains recognition from a professional basketball player.
The video, which has garnered more than 80,000 views on Instagram, began spreading across other platforms on the internet. Kind words poured in for Ms. Fitz.
Former pro basketball player Rex Chapman tweeted a clip of the video and wrote, "Teachers deserve a bazillion dollars a year. Also, Ms. Fitz has crazy range."
Meanwhile, Twitter user UtahBS shared Rex's tweet, adding, "Love the pose, Ms. Fitz. Please send me the bill."
After the original video went viral, Holy Trinity School revisited the post to thank all who watched it and/or shared kind words regarding reigning basketball champ, Ms. Fitz.
"We are overwhelmed by the messages and comments we have received and feel blessed that Ms. Fitz gave us permission to share this video, which has brought a smile to so many people all over the world," the updated caption read.
Holy Trinity added that many people have asked about donating to the school, so they provided info for anyone interested. Donations, which will be used for financial aid and scholarships, can be sent to http://htsdc.org/give or sent to @htsgeorgetown on Venmo.
The next day, the Holy Trinity School shared a carousel of photos where students are seen celebrating the holidays with their hot cocoas. Thanks, Ms. Fitz!
So, does Ms. Fitz have a background in basketball?
The truth is Ms. Fitz's impressive shot wasn't just all luck — she played ball in high school and in college. In fact, the guard has several accolades to her name, including third-team all-state Class AAA honoree from Saint Joseph’s University. After transferring schools, she also played for the the Scarlet Knights at Rutgers University.
We've gotta say — she might be a legend on the court, but she's also a legend in the classroom. These kids are lucky to have her.