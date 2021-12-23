Third Grade Teacher Ms. Fitz Makes “Hail Mary” Shot for Students in Adorable Viral Video

"Ms. Fitz threw a Hail Mary and promised all the third-graders hot chocolate if she made the shot," the caption of the video read. "Well, God was looking out for her... Frigid last week of school, here we come."

For context, a Hail Mary "is when you shoot what you think is an impossible shot" in basketball, according to Urban Dictionary. (And in this case, "Hail Mary" holds some extra meaning, given that the school is Catholic.)

In the video, Ms. Fitz is seen swiftly making a basket from the opposite side of the court — a shot that would be fairly unfathomable for the average person.