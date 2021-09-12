TikTok Unearths ”Gross” Story Behind a Teacher Hugging a Student From Behind

In the video, teenagers can be seen recording a video where they're flipping off the camera and dancing. You know, standard TikTok stuff, then, an older teacher comes up behind a female student and then hugs her. She seems shocked by the move, not knowing how to react.

What's more is that in the video after the hug, the teacher realizes that he was being recorded and his demeanor entirely changes as he approaches the camera and seems to question whether or not he was captured on film hugging the female student from behind.