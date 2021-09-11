Logo
Home > Meme > TikTok
Wooden chairs
Source: Getty Images

Does the Chair Emoji Mean Laughter on TikTok … or Something NSFW?

By

Sep. 11 2021, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

Social media users are desperate to know: What does the chair emoji mean on TikTok?

“What is the deal with people spamming chair emojis under TikTok videos?” one Reddit user asked on Saturday, Sept. 10. “I’ve already seen it on a bunch of videos, and no one explains why. It's just … there? I really want to know why they’re doing it, and whose idea it was to spam chair emojis in the comments on TikTok.”

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately for that Reddit user, and the rest of us, no one has come forward with a definitive answer. As far as people can tell, TikTok users are dropping the chair emoji to show laughter, perhaps inspired by British YouTube star KSI.

People are using the chair emoji as a laughing emoji, Twitter users say.

Teen laughing at cell phone
Source: Getty Images

On Twitter, users are just as perplexed by the chair emoji’s sudden popularity. “People keep posting the chair emoji on my TikTok, and I'm having an old man moment,” one person tweeted. “What does this mean?”

Article continues below advertisement

Others, however, say it denotes laughter. “I just saw someone use a chair as a laughing emoji,” another Twitter user wrote. “I am done with this generation.”

“WHY ARE PEOPLE USING THE CHAIR EMOJI AS A LAUGHING EMOJI?” a third user tweeted, with palpable rage.

One Reddit user suggested the chair emoji has an NSFW meaning.

Brace yourselves, folks — the chair emoji might have a sexual connotation! Responding to the Reddit query above, one commenter wrote, “People are using the chair emoji to say they want the [original poster] to sit on their face. It's being used the same way they'd use, [for] example, the scissor emoji for scissoring or the eggplant for a d—k. There's been a broader trend of people discussing face-sitting recently, so this is just the natural progression of that.”

Article continues below advertisement

But the original Reddit user wasn’t satisfied by that explanation. “Under some vides, it doesn't fit the context, so is it really that?” they asked.

The commenter wrote back, “I’ve only ever seen it being used as innuendo, so if it doesn't make sense as innuendo, I've got no idea.”

Article continues below advertisement

Another said it was an inside joke related to KSI.

“All that was said above was wrong,” another Reddit commenter wrote before corroborating the laughter theory. “It’s actually an inside joke replacing the laughing emoji with a chair emoji.”

That commenter also said it has “something to do with KSI.”

On TikTok, KSI — also known as JJ Olatunji — has so far posted two videos with a chair emoji as the caption, one on Wednesday, September 8, and another the following day.

And in a YouTube video from last November, KSI cackled about a chair as proof that his laugh is contagious. And sure enough, it worked. “He made me laugh, too, at a chair; he has some good powers,” one fan commented.

Article continues below advertisement

The chair emoji is relatively new.

According to Emojipedia, the chair emoji was only added in 2019, as opposed to the seat emoji — a depiction of a seat on a bus, train, or plane train — which dates back to 2010.

And the chair emoji has big fans. “I like the chair emoji because it was added in so late,” one person tweeted on Wednesday. “Took them, like, 12 years to add it.”

“Chair emoji gets slept on,” someone else tweeted, four days earlier.

Well, with its newfound fame, the chair emoji is “slept on” no more!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Why Is Everyone on TikTok Singing About Berries and Cream?

TikTokers Have Created Their Own Sport Called Walk Ball — You Have to See It for Yourself

TikTokers Are Stealing From Their Schools in a New Trend

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.