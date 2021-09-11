Does the Chair Emoji Mean Laughter on TikTok … or Something NSFW?

Social media users are desperate to know: What does the chair emoji mean on TikTok?

“What is the deal with people spamming chair emojis under TikTok videos?” one Reddit user asked on Saturday, Sept. 10. “I’ve already seen it on a bunch of videos, and no one explains why. It's just … there? I really want to know why they’re doing it, and whose idea it was to spam chair emojis in the comments on TikTok.”