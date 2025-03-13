What Is Iman Shumpert’s Net Worth? Inside the Fortune of the Former NBA Star Iman Shumpert spent 10 seasons in the NBA, beginning in 2011, playing for a number of teams before ending his career and retiring in 2021. By Danielle Jennings Published March 13 2025, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Professional athletes consistently rank among the highest-paid individuals in the country, as they can easily rack in millions to keep fans entertained on the field or the court, and also through endorsements and brand deals. Iman Shumpert knows what that life is like as a former NBA player — which has afforded him considerable wealth.

Article continues below advertisement

Iman spent 10 seasons in the NBA, beginning in 2011, playing for a number of teams before ending his career and retiring in 2021. Leaving his basketball days behind, he went into the world of reality TV with his former wife Teyana Taylor and eventually won the mirrorball trophy on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Iman Shumpert’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2025, Iman’s net worth is listed at $16 million. The bulk of his wealth is from the NBA, where he earned $48 million. He played for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and the Brooklyn Nets throughout his NBA tenure. In July 2015, Iman signed a lucrative four-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers for $40 million. In 2017, he went on to win his first NBA championship with the team before being traded the following year due to injury.

Iman Shumpert Former NBA player, reality star, rapper Net worth: $16 million Iman Shumpert, 34, is a former NBA player who entered the league in 2011, and spent time on a number of teams before retiring in 2021. He has also made multiple reality TV appearances, including winning the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars. Birthdate: June 26, 1990 Birthplace: Berwyn, Illinois Birth name: Iman Shumpert Father: Odis Shumpert, insurance broker Mother: L’Tanya Shumpert, college professor Marriages: Teyana Taylor (2016-2024) Children: Iman Tayla "Junie" Shumpert Jr. (born 2015) and Rue Rose Shumpert (born 2020) Education: Georgia Tech (2008-2011)

Article continues below advertisement

Iman's divorce settlement with Teyana drastically impacted his net worth.

On Thursday, March 13, Iman and Teyana’s divorce was finalized, and the settlement she received impacted his fortune considerably. Per Total Pro Sports, Teyana was granted four homes the couple once shared valued at over $10 million and an undisclosed seven-figure sum. Iman is also required to pay $8,000 a month in child support for the former couple’s two daughters and pay for their private school tuition. Teyana will also keep multiple luxury vehicles, including a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus, per the outlet.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

However, a judge ruled that Iman can keep ownership of his Miami condo, and multiple properties in South Georgia and Decatur, Ga. The pair are also able to maintain their own personal assets. Teyana initially filed for divorce back in January 2023.