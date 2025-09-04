Isaac Is a Big Bad in Season 2 of 'Wednesday' With Ties to the Addams Family Isaac is a big part of the second half of 'Wednesday' Season 2. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 4 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Wednesday. You can't have a season of Wednesday on Netflix without also having a mysterious evil character to learn about. That's what happens in Season 2, when zombie-like Isaac is introduced early on. It isn't until the second half of the season that the character's motives really come into play. However, for those who want to know who Isaac is in Wednesday right now, there are some key details about him.

Although the first season of Wednesday ends with the storyline of Tyler, the Hyde, being locked away, and a new potential villain lurking at Nevermore. Viewers learn at the start of Season 2 that Isaac is a key player who already knew about the school and about the Addams family well before he showed up.

Who is Isaac in 'Wednesday'?

At first, Isaac appears to be just a zombie of some kind on the grounds of Nevermore. As far as creatures and students on campus go, Isaac is par for the course. Later, however, viewers learn the truth about who Isaac is and what he wants. It turns out, he was once a student at Nevermore, just like Wednesday's parents, Gomez and Morticia. And his ties to them run pretty deep.

It's revealed in the show that Isaac went to Nevermore years ago, along with his sister, Francoise. He tried to cure her of her Hyde disease. Yes, the same disease that Tyler has in Season 1. But when it went wrong, Isaac was seemingly killed, and Morticia and Gomez buried him. Of course, nothing that is dead really seems to stay that way at Nevermore, because he's back in the present day, ready to kill.

Besides being a former classmate of both Morticia and Gomez, though, Isaac is related to Tyler. His sister is Tyler's mother, which makes sense, given her Hyde affliction that Tyler appears to have inherited. Because Gomez was unable to help Isaac rid his sister of the disease years ago, he's back for revenge in Season 2 of Wednesday.

The point of Isaac in the show is to present a possible cure for Tyler. As Wednesday's love interest in Season 2 and surprise homicidal student, Tyler could be mostly normal if the Hyde monster were out of him. Unfortunately, that doesn't happen at the end of Season 2, despite Isaac potentially having a way to cure him.

The actor who plays Isaac in 'Wednesday' was in some other dark TV shows.

Owen Painter, who plays Isaac in Wednesday, actually looks a lot like Tyler when all of the undead makeup is off. The casting makes a lot of sense, and, before he was cast in the Netflix show, Owen was in some other dark TV shows, where viewers might have seen him first.